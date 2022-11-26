NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia uses huge second half to roll past Mt. Hood

A monstrous second half enabled Lower Columbia to come back and hand Mt. Hood an 81-65 loss Friday in the Red Devils Classic at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Thanks to a 20-5 run to open the second half, the Red Devils outscored the Saints 48-24 after trailing 41-33 at the break. Emanuel Steward, Cameron Holden and Sherman Royal III made consecutive shots to key the run which catapulted LCC to a 53-46 lead with 14:11 to play.

Steward had a team-high 20 points while shooting 7-for-13 from the field to lead the Red Devils. Royal III delivered 12 points and six rebounds and Mekhi Morris dropped in 10 points and had three steals off the bench for the hosts.

After starting the night relatively cold from the field the Red Devils wound up shooting 47 percent and 70 percent (24 of 34) from the free-throw line. Lower Columbia connected on 7-for-19 looks from three-point range for a 36.8 clip.

Guard Will Wilson led Mt. Hood with 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Wilson also had three assists and two steals. Nic Fowler added 10 points with a team-high six rebounds.

Wilson made one of two free throws to bring Mt. Hood to within five points at 62-57 with 7:33 to play. But the Red Devils 6-foot-5 sophomore guard Cole Hardy drew a foul and sank both free throws, and forward Ashton Harvey followed with a bucket to stem the Mt. Hood comeback with 5:38 to play.

The Red Devils also beat Mt. Hood 32-28 on the glass.

Lower Columbia (2-0) was set to play Yakima Valley in the Red Devil Classic on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Yaks beat Olympia 101-93 on Friday in their first game of the tournament.