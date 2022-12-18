NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia survives against Linn-Benton

ALBANY, Ore. — A day after being beat at the buzzer, Lower Columbia narrowly avoided the same fate when the three-pointer from Grant Dunn went begging at the buzzer. With the fortunate bounce, Lower Columbia held on for a 73-72 victory over Linn-Benton in the NWAC Crossover contest.

Lower Columbia overcame an 11-point first-half deficit over the final 20 minutes to claim the lead 72-71 on a Mekhi Morris layup with 1:13 to play. It was the second lead of the half for the Red Devils and first since the 10:59 mark.

After Morris’ basket, Cole Hardy sank a free throw to put the Red Devils up two, 73-71. On the Roadrunners’ ensuing possession, TJ Zimmermann was fouled by Jonah Zeller. Zimmermann made one of two free throws, then fouled Kaden Horn. Horn was good on the front end of a one-and-one giving Linn-Benton (5-6) one more chance with three seconds left.

Lower Columbia shot 46 percent from the field and 5-for-16 from three-point range but just 10-for-21 from the foul line. Carter McCoy led the Red Devils with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and six rebounds. Emanuel Steward added 10 points and six assist, but was just 4-for-18 from the field.

Zimmermann finished with 24 points to lead the Roadrunners in the loss. He was 10-for-20 from the field. Ayden Foster chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds while Bennet Bos dropped in nine off the bench.

Hardy finished with 13 points and four rebounds for the Red Devils and Horn added 11 off the bench.

Lower Columbia (9-3) hosts Shoreline on January 4.