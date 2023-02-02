By his own admission, Sherman Royal III has never been the guy on a basketball team. Which is surprising, considering the 6-foot-6 skilled and strong wing can seemingly get any shot he wants, whenever he wants it.

Wednesday night, he showed that he can be the guy on a college basketball team, scoring 17 points with three rebounds and five assists as the Lower Columbia men’s basketball team ended Green River’s eight-game winning streak and its first West Division loss in a 76-67 wire-to-wire win.

“On a team, I’ve never been that guy,” Royal said. “I just play in the flow of the game. If I have something, I’ll try making the right play first before trying to get my own.”

Royal wasn’t LCC’s leading scorer Wednesday night. That was Cole Hardy, who had a game-high 18 points and six rebounds while expending significant energy with important defensive assignments.

But we’ll get to him in a bit.

First, we need to talk about Royal. He’s a sophomore and is averaging 13.1 points per game after Wednesday’s game. Doesn’t sound like a lot. But it took some time for Royal to become accustomed to a larger role.

It’s also worth noting that LCC under coach Mickey Polis runs a balanced system. The offense is predicated on the moving the ball quickly, being unselfish and making defenses cover the entirety of the court. The Red Devils struggle, as most basketball teams do, when the ball sticks and defense sit and wait.

That style isn’t necessarily conducive to big scoring numbers, and the Red Devils don’t play at a consistent pace to score 80 or 90 points per game.

But Royal could. He’s got all the moves. He’s got the strength. He can shoot it. The change, though, is what happens when everyone in the building knows you’re going to get the ball.

Wednesday night, he thrived.

“When he is locked in and focused, he’s got all the tools and skills that you need to be a successful college basketball player,” Polis said. “And we saw it tonight. He was amazing. Really proud of him. And hopefully we can continue down this path going forward.”

This brings us to Hardy.

When the sophomore wing hits threes, LCC’s offense is really dangerous. Against Green River’s zone, Hardy ran the baseline and hit a 3-pointer during an early spurt that put the Red Devils up by as many as 15 in the first half.

But the Gators, who shot under their season averages in the first half, returned to form in the second and made a push. They cut the Red Devil lead to as few as three shortly after the break.

But LCC always had an answer. And that answer was often Hardy.

It’s especially good that Hardy had a good night because his last few outings haven’t been super productive. He hadn’t been in double figures since scoring 10 points in LCC’s 67-66 win over Pierce on Jan. 21, and scored just two points in each of LCC’s last two games.

“He was just a little off his last couple games, and we were just like, ‘Dude, you’re gonna have a night,’” Polis said. “And tonight was that night.”

After Green River cut the Red Devil lead to six with 1:48 left on a Tyler Burraston 3-pointer, Hardy responded with a huge three of his own, pushing the advantage back to nine at 71-62.

And after Green River’s 14th turnover came with under a minute left, Hardy hit a running floater across the lane to put LCC back up double digits at 73-62, which made any comeback attempt by Green River if not impossible, then certainly improbable.

“Cole Hardy was frickin’ awesome tonight,” Polis said. “He made some amazing plays, amazing rebounds. He was on the other team’s best player. He had a couple big 3's. Three 3's in the second half. Came in and hit a nice little floater. He’s a stud. Really happy for him that he had a night like tonight.”

There’s one last thing we need to talk about that we haven’t yet.

You’ll look at the box score below and you’ll see Ashton Harvey with seven points and Jonah Zeller with four. And true, Harvey did have eight rebounds to boot coming off the bench and Zeller had a pair of blocks.

But their contributions don’t appear in a box score, because they had to guard Green River’s 7-footer Zane Foster.

People that tall are rare, even in an endeavor like basketball where tall people gravitate. You basically have to assume that a 7-foot tall player is going to get numbers. Their arms are long. They’re generally hard to move because even a person that tall who looks skinny is still heavy because they're 7-feet tall.

But Foster had just 10 points, two rebounds and fouled out after playing just 22 minutes. Harvey and Zeller made Foster earn everything he got, using their length and different skill sets to keep Foster on the bench for nearly half the game.

“I’m pretty proud of my team tonight,” Royal said. “We worked really hard the last week to get this (win).”

LCC is off this weekend and starts its second time through the division in a week, visiting Tacoma next Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m. start. LCC beat Tacoma 77-69 in their last meeting three weeks ago.