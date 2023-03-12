PASCO — The game of basketball can on occasion leave even the most veteran players and coaches flummoxed by its fortuity.

It was again the case on this particular Saturday in March as NWAC West Region champion Lower Columbia (24-6 overall) found itself completely unable to find the bottom of the basket in the first half en route to a season-ending 69-49 loss to Everett (23-7) in the Elite Eight.

So how does one explain a 13-1 division champion which averaged 79 points per game on 46 percent field-goal shooting and 37 percent from beyond the arc going 5-for-33 (15 percent) in the first half?

LCC coach Mickey Polis tried his best to make sense of the inexplicable after the loss ended his team’s season short of the final weekend.

“Everett has definitely got some players. I thought we were both ready to play. The ball just did not seem to go through the rim tonight for whatever reason,” a visibly bewildered Polis said. “It’s just unfortunate that we had our worst shooting night (in the Elite Eight). It’s just unfortunate that it happened. I thought Everett did some things – the physicality they played with – we just couldn’t get into a rhythm.”

Emanuel Steward, the West Region MVP and Red Devils leading scorer at 16.2 points per game entering the NWAC Championship tournament, scored just two points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first half. First team sophomore guard Sherman Royal III shot 0-for-5 from the field and 1-for-4 from the foul line for one point in the first half. Ashton Harvey went 0-for-6 from the field before halftime.

No matter who coach Polis turned to, the ball just wouldn’t find the bottom of the net. Whether the shots came from inside or out on the perimeter, it didn’t matter. There was a lid on the basket which LCC could not remove.

At some point, as the bricks piled up and the calls didn't go LCC's way, the negative momentum began to take over. It seemed nothing would go right for the Red Devils.

“It’s a little bit of snowball effect. You got to have some mental toughness,” added Polis. “To be honest with you, I thought we did have some really good mental toughness. I think we got (the deficit) back to two (points), but yeah, we went on a stretch where we just could not the ball in the hoop.”

As the misses added up, so did the frustration for the LCC bench. It boiled over at the 3:38 mark of the first half when Polis was hit with a technical over his frustration with the lack of foul calls going the Red Devils' way. Tyriq Luke subsequently made both free throws to put the Trojans ahead 24-12.

With Luke and Colton Spencer leading the way, Everett went up 29-12 before taking a 31-17 lead into the break. The 17 points were by far the fewest points in the first half by LCC all season.

Again, how to explain a team falling a full 10 points below their previous season low for a half, and 22 points below their average, all at the worst time imaginable?

“That’s basketball, isn’t it? That’s sports,” Polis said. “I thought we played incredible defense today holding them to 39 percent. They only scored 69 points. We were all over the floor defensively, you just have to score more than 49 points.”

“It’s definitely tough,” LCC sophomore guard Cole Hardy said. “Shots that we usually see go in weren’t going in. Things just weren’t going our way at all. It’s tough to see that and feel that.”

Things slowly began to turn midway through the second half for the Red Devils.

With the Red Devils trailing 44-19 and the clock ticking under 14 minutes to play, Steward finally found a rhythm after starting the game 1-for-11 from the field. The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard began letting shots fly from well beyond the arc and oddly enough, they fell. Steward hit five of six three-pointers during a five-minute stretch to bring LCC back into the game, trailing 56-45 with 5:50 to play.

However, Steward continued firing with reckless abandon from 30-plus feet early in the shot clock and his hot shooting soon cooled off, as did Lower Columbia’s unlikely comeback bid.

On the other end of the court, Luke, Spencer and Jadin Penigar were too much for Lower Columbia to contain on the defensive end. Luke finished with 18 points on 8-for-11 field-goal shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Spencer also had 18 points and six rebounds, shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Penigar added 13 points, all coming in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Trojans had redshirt-freshman Tucker Molina controlling the glass with 15 rebounds. With LCC shooting just 23 percent for the game, Everett won the rebounding battle in decisive fashion, 63-38, while managing to shoot 39 percent from the field.

“I feel bad for our guys,” said Polis who was named the Coach of the Year in the West Region. “They work so hard. They’ve done an amazing job this year to get to this point. It’s a testament to them and all their hard work and just a tough one tonight.”

Steward ended his final game as a Red Devil 6-for-22 from the field for a team-high 17 points. Coming off his 26-point and 10-rebound game in the win over Umpqua on Friday, Royal scored one point and went 0-for-10 from the field in the loss to the Trojans. Carter McCoy dropped in nine points as the Red Devils second-leading scorer. Jonah Zeller had five points in 13 minutes of action that was derailed by foul trouble.

Everett, the second seed out of the North Region, advanced to the Final Four where it will play Clackamas on March 18.