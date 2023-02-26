The Lower Columbia men’s basketball team has won 10 straight games. It’s last loss was a double-take inducing 63-60 result at South Puget Sound five weeks ago, a team that LCC beat by 40 the next time around.

But ask the Red Devils about it, and it’s approaching meaningless. The winning streak is fine, it’s cool or whatever. But it’s a means to an end: an NWAC Championship.

And after an 86-67 blowout over Highline that was much closer than that for much of the 40 minutes, the Red Devils are one win from a Division title and four more wins from the final goal.

“It’s surprising to me, but we’re locked in,” sophomore Emmanuel Steward said after scoring 15 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. “We’re not really worried about the past games or nothing. There were some big games, we beat teams by a lot. But we’re locked in on the big prize.”

In a certain sense, LCC has been playing with a tournament mentality all season.

This is going to be obvious and approaching condescending, but you have to keep winning to stay in a tournament. You have to win the next game. And then the next, etc.

It’s why the 10-game winning streak doesn’t do much for the Red Devils. They might say they haven’t won 10 games in a row, they’ve won one game 10 times. Because that’s how tournaments work. The NWAC Championships, included.

“We really haven’t talked about the streak or anything like that,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “It’s about the next game. You gotta win the next game. We have to keep winning because Green River keeps winning."

Looking across the parking lot back at his alma mater of Mark Morris, the Red Devils' coach came up with another comparison.

“It’s just like the high school teams now. You gotta win or you go home," Polis said. "Same thing for us. We’re in a great spot. I know when we started the year, if you’d be like, ‘Hey we’d be in this spot right here’ we would take it.”

In some ways, LCC reverted to some old habits on sophomore night against the T-Birds.

Polis said the intensity wasn’t really there early on, and Highline constructed its roster, probably unintentionally, a lot like LCC — long, versatile, scrappy.

For the first two-third of the game the Thunderbirds, who sport a single division win (over Grays Harbor) found themselves giving LCC everything it could handle and more.

Highline led 27-26 at the under five minute media timeout, and the Red Devils were getting increasingly frustrated with a physical game that slowly getting out of control.

But LCC finished the first half on a 12-5 run, then opened the second half scoring six straight points when Cam Holden, a sophomore, hit a three, then Steward picked off a pass and shortly thereafter hit a three of his own.

Suddenly, LCC was up 12, and, though Highline later cut it down to six, was never really in jeopardy again.

An encouraging development has been the reemergence of sophomore forward Ashton Harvey.

Initially a starter, he played his way into a reserve role, a move that corresponded with Jonah Zeller finding his footing after jumping to the NWAC level from a small-school career at Catlin Gabel High School in Oregon.

Saturday, Harvey made a claim to regain his starter status after scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks.

It adds an inside element to a group of perimeter-centric scorers and LCC only looks more dangerous because of it.

“We played as a team, making the extra passes,” Steward said. “Harvey’s doing really good right now. Jonah (Zeller) as well. That presence they bring is just helping our team. Huge right now.”

To finish, we have to talk about these six sophomores and what they’ve endured to get to this point.

Polis watched Jake Leitz and Cam Holden play their senior seasons of basketball in masks at local high schools during a global pandemic, and Hardy and Harvey and Sherman Royal and Holden have been in the program since before we cared to distinguish between a cloth mask and an N95, let alone the sniffles and a COVID cough.

The world changed while these players were Red Devils, and the bond they share goes well past basketball. After their most recent contest, with the fans gone, the baseball players cleaning up and retracting the bleachers at Myklebust Gymnasium, groups of players chatted and laughed and took pictures with the families of their teammates.

“We’ve built a lot of close bonds and relationships with all of them and I appreciate them all sticking with us and believing in this program,” Polis said. “They make this place special.”

LCC (can win the West with a win at Green River on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., but it will start 20 minutes after the conclusion of the super important women’s matchup.