NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia runs out of its shoes in win over Clark

Carter McCoy needed new shoes.

The springy do-it-all wing had a colorful pair of basketball sneakers, but their days were limited. A cut had run up the side of the right foot, and it finally let go, forcing the sophomore to go for a new pair in the middle of the second half.

“It was their time to go a couple weeks ago, but they’re so comfy I had to keep wearing them,” McCoy said, smiling. “So yeah, the whole side busted out … I knew it was coming one of these games. I’m just glad it wasn’t an away game.”

McCoy blew out a shoe. And the Lower Columbia men’s basketball team blew out the visiting Clark Penguins 85-44 on a crushing defensive performance and a balanced offensive effort to stay undefeated.

Ashton Harvey led the Red Devils with 12 points to go with 15 rebounds. Kaden Horn and Jake Leitz each had 11 points and Emmanuel Steward had 10 points.

But the offense wasn’t the story. The offense was fine. Balance is never bad, and the Red Devils didn’t need Steward or Sherman Royal III to score.

No, the offense wasn’t the interesting part.

It was the defense.

Clark entered Thursday’s game 5-0 and averaging 88.4 points. In three of those five wins, Clark had scored 90-plus points.

Thursday, the Penguins scored 44 points, shot 26 percent (16-of-61) and did not make a 3, missing all 11 attempts. The Red Devils mixed in a 2-3 zone along with its long and athletic roster to smother the Clark offense.

“They run a dribble-drive offense, and I think we have a lot guys with quick feet,” McCoy said. “And our help side is great, too, with our big guy, having Ashton or Jonah (Zeller) down low to stop that drive. So I think just all of us playing as a team and having quick feet helped us out tonight.”

It’s a sentiment that’s echoed by all the players and Polis, as well. The Red Devils, along with their experience and maturity, are a connected bunch. They care about each other. They play for each other and, by extension, play well with each other.

A dribble-drive-heavy offense, like Clark, requires a defense to be vocal, on strings, aware.

Thursday, it was.

“It goes back to our players,” head coach Mickey Polis said. “They have really bought in to some of our philosophies on how we defend. We definitely have some size, we have some rim protection. And we’ve got some lengthy wings and we’ve got some quickness and we’ve got a little bit of everything. Our team is sort of seeing we can use the defensive end almost as a weapon.”

But just because the defense was the main attraction, it doesn’t mean that there are no points to make about the offense.

Every Red Devil who played scored. So there’s balance. But Steward and Royal combined for just 16 points Thursday night. Steward alone came in averaging 17.4, and Royal isn’t far behind with 15.4.

When a team’s two leading scorers aren’t that in a given game and are okay with it, just happy to win, it bodes extremely well.

“They are the top two leading scorers, but no one looks at how good their passes are,” McCoy said. “I mean, they’re incredible passers, both of them. They love sharing the ball, and they love seeing other people score, as well.”

LCC (4-0) hits the road for the first time on Saturday for a 3 p.m. tilt with Chemeketa (2-2).