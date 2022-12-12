NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia puts the clamps on Blue Mountain

It’s completely natural for human beings to look at something before it starts and make value judgements. It’s so common that we have a name for it in sports: playing down to your competition.

This is not an accusation that the Lower Columbia men’s basketball team played down to its two previous opponents. But it is an observation that it can rise to a challenge.

With the high-powered offense of the Blue Mountain Timberwolves in town on Sunday, the Red Devils faced a profound defensive challenge. And they met it and then some, holding Blue Mountain in check to the tune of an 87-70 drubbing that snapped a two-game losing skid and ended a three-game winning streak of one of the hottest teams in the NWAC.

Emmanuel Steward led the Red Devils with 17 points. Kaden Horn had 14 off the bench, Cole Hardy had 13 (all before halftime) and didn’t miss from the floor, Sherman Royal III had 13 and Ashton Harvey added 10.

“I think our guys rise to the challenge and pay their best basketball in those situations,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said.

Sunday, the matchup centered around what would happen when Blue Mountain had the ball.

The Timberwolves entered scoring 91.6 points per game, good for fourth best in the league. It was coming off a 99 point performance in a blowout win over Portland with two players — Chad Napoleon and Kash Lang — both notching 26 points in that affair.

LCC, meanwhile, was the fifth-best defense in the league, allowing just 64.4 points per game. It has limited good offenses all season with a long, connected and willing defense that makes every team work quite hard indeed for even a marginal look.

Something had to give. Something always does.

It was Blue Mountain.

Napoleon, though, had a day.

The sophomore from Florida, who played AAU with Royal and against him in high school, had a game-high 33 points and did it from everywhere. He hit from midrange. He was perfect from three-point range. He did it inside.

But Lang had just eight points and fouled out after going 3-of-10 from the floor and missed all four of his 3-point attempts after going 7-of-8 in BMCC’s big win in Portland the day before.

And while it wasn’t LCC’s plan to let Napoleon run wild and limit everyone else, that’s how it worked out. And, to be sure, it also worked out.

“He’s a dude,” Polis said. “We forced him to take some tough shots, some tough midrange shots.”

The other part of the challenge Sunday was how LCC was going to score.

It didn’t take a lot of careful thought to realize that LCC was going to have to score. Even if you held the Timberwolves to twenty points below its scoring average — which LCC did, of course — that’s still 70-plus points, which isn’t a shabby offensive day. For context, LCC averages 79 points a game.

LCC met that challenge, as well.

Horn hit three 3's off the bench, including a huge four-point play to put LCC up 62-47 with 12:11 on the clock, forcing Blue Mountain to take a timeout.

Getting five players in double figures is always good. Cameron Holden had just eight points (with a pair of 3's), but was most effective penetrating and dumping to both big men Harvey and Zeller for two-handed backboard-shaking dunks. Jake Leitz hit a three-pointer of his own and had a big tip in, both in momentum-swinging moments.

All of that is great, but Polis was still thinking about the defense.

“It’s nuts and guts on the defensive end,” Polis said. “And that allowed us to do a little more at the offensive end.”

LCC (7-2) is done at Myklebust Gym for the calendar year and heads to Albany for its NWAC Crossover at Linn-Benton later in the week. There, it will play Skagit Valley on Thursday at 5 p.m., Columbia Basin on Friday at 4 p.m., then the host on Saturday at 4 p.m.