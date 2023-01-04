NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia mounts second half comeback to sink Shoreline

About 11 months ago, the Lower Columbia men’s basketball team found themselves down 20 points at halftime on the road at Pierce and came back to win by 11.

It’s a singular moment in this team’s collective memory. No circumstance could be worse than that, no deficit bigger, no situation more dire.

So when LCC fell behind nine points early in the second half to Shoreline after a 15-2 Dolphins run to start, there was no panic.

"Remember the Pierce Game," is the rallying cry.

So the Red Devils chipped away and eventually took control, claiming a 76-69 come-from-behind win for its tenth victory of the season while snapping Shoreline’s five-game winning streak in the process.

“A 15-2 run, that’s nothing. That’s nothing,” LCC sophomore guard Cameron Holden said. “I think we’re just calm. (Coach) Polis teaches us how to be calm. He always talks about battling through adversity. We hang our hats on that.”

As has been the case all season, Lower Columbia got it done with defense.

It’s one of the three-best defensive units in the NWAC, allowing just 67.5 points per game on the season. Coach Mickey Polis joked afterwards it means you have to score fewer points to win, and that’s true. But it also makes defending prolific scorers a reasonable proposition. They have the length, the athleticism, the attitude, the aptitude, the desire to defend.

And Shoreline had two guys who required a ton of attention. Namely, Jalyn Stepney came in averaging 22.2 points per game, fifth-best in the league, and A.J. Boyd Jr. was 10th in the league at 20.7.

LCC held both below their season averages on Wednesday. Stepney had 19 and Boyd finished with 17, and neither shot great from the field. Look back to LCC’s opening game of the year at Shoreline, a 101-94 win, and the box score recalls that Boyd had 34 that night.

There was a moment, though, this time around where it looked like Stepney might take over.

Starting the second half — after he had just scored only seven points on just 3-of-10 shooting — LCC had a lovely defensive possession, full of tipped passes and dribbles. But Stepney recovered a loose ball a mile away from the basket and had to chuck up a desperation 3-pointer. It went in.

It was bad luck for the hosts, for sure, but the Red Devils never panicked. They knew that Stepney and Boyd would score. It was just a matter of not letting them take over.

And Polis had a plan to do that.

It was a somewhat unorthodox strategy to accomplish the feat Polis put longer wing players on the explosive guards.

“I gotta give props to Carter (McCoy) and Cole (Hardy),” Holden said of his teammates' defensive efforts.

Additionally, there was a focus on rebounding.

Shoreline is a fabulous rebounding team, especially on the offensive end. In that debut win back in November, LCC could only watch as Shoreline grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.

It’s hard to force misses and LCC managed to force a lot. But if you don’t grab the ball after forcing a miss, that effort is wasted and a good offensive team like Shoreline will make you pay.

It’s obvious to anyone who knows local basketball that a Mark Morris alum like Polis knows how to teach rebounding. Even an ex-Lumberjack can recognize that much.

“In practice, we stop practice and do three-on-three rebounding,” Holden said. “And coach will get on us about rebounding.”

It helps when there is length and athleticism. Cole Hardy had eight rebounds and hit a key three-pointer. Sherman Royal III had seven boards. Kaden Horn had five rebounds of his own from a guard spot.

Polis pointed out Hardy’s contributions, considering he was guarding one of Shoreline’s prominent scorers.

“We really emphasized getting the second ball,” Polis said. “If you go up, you’re not gonna get the first one, you gotta get the second one. That’s something we gotta hang our hat on, and we’ve got some guys, we recruit guys who go and get the ball.”

But again those efforts would have been all for naught if LCC didn’t score enough.

Emanuel Steward had a game-high 24 points and added five assists to help the Red Devils reach their quota. Royal had 16 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Royal was calm and confident early, and Steward didn’t allow the constant Shoreline defensive pressure to speed him up. It was a Steward to Royal fast break dunk that gave LCC its first lead of the second half at 57-56.

It was a lead the Red Devils never gave back.

“We haven’t played in two and a half weeks, so it’s nice to get out there and get a win,” Polis said. “I thought there were a lot of contribution from all over the place and thought the guys really stepped up and made some big plays for us tonight.”

Lower Columbia (10-3) will host Bellevue on Saturday at noon in its final non-league contest.