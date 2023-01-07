NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia looks lackadaisical in loss to Bellevue

Nothing about Saturday was good enough.

The Lower Columbia men’s basketball team didn’t shoot good enough. It didn’t defend good enough. It didn’t start good enough.

That last one is the important bit, and a lingering problem the Red Devils have yet to fix. Visiting Bellevue, the currently first-place team in the North Division, started the afternoon on a 9-0 run and never let LCC get too close. The Bulldogs survived a late and desperate burst to end LCC’s non-league schedule with a 80-72 decision.

“To say the least, it’s unacceptable to be down 9-0 at the start of the game,” Carter McCoy said after scoring 14 points with nine rebounds off the bench.

LCC is comfortable playing from behind. Perhaps too comfortable.

It’s certainly not a bad thing that the Red Devils can do so. After all, you’re not going to be ahead every minute of every game. You’re not going to shoot the lights out every night. And you’re going to run into a team that has a good shooting day or is simply a good shooting team.

But playing from behind has, at least in its first 14 games, been a feature, not a bug. And that’s dangerous.

Of LCC’s 10 wins, four came with halftime deficits, and a fifth might as well have been when Shoreline turned a relatively small halftime deficit into a double-digit lead minutes into the second half earlier this week.

That’s half of LCC’s wins that required comebacks. And that’s probably not sustainable.

“We’ve had some good starts against some good teams,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “You’re not gonna be perfect every game, just the energy — you can’t be down 9-0 to start a game.”

But we know LCC is capable of fast starts.

Remember its blowout win over Yakima Valley in the Red Devil Classic? LCC led 44-19 at half in that one. It met the offensive challenge against a talented and explosive Blue Mountain club, racing to a 10-point halftime lead. It did something similar against Clark, who at that time was 5-1 and playing well.

So how does LCC start better? It helps it’s a veteran group, one that has both enough success and failure to make the necessary changes, whatever they are.

“It’s all in your attitude, really,” McCoy said. “You have to come into the game ready to play for one another. You just gotta be unselfish to have the right attitude to come out and win. You gotta have a winner’s mentality. That’s what it comes down to.”

In some senses, though, LCC didn’t play like a veteran group Saturday.

Bellevue, who entered the afternoon the fourth-best team offense with 89 points per game but without its leading scorer, Prophet Johnson, was crisp and efficient and versatile. And though it didn’t shoot the ball fantastically, LCC didn’t shoot it well at all.

Bellevue, behind 23 points from Owen Moriarty, finished 9-of-27 from 3-point land and was 6-of-13 in the second half. LCC went 3-of-19 from deep and didn’t hit its first shot from deep until Cameron Holden buried one with 4:43 to play in the contest.

That’s nine points right there. In an eight-point game.

It was also an uncharacteristically sloppy performance.

Entering Saturday, LCC was among the best teams in the league at taking care of the ball, and was averaging the fewest steals against per game at about 4.5 giveaways per game. But Bellevue took the ball away 12 times, part of a 15-turnover afternoon for the Red Devils that led to 21 Bellevue points.

After all that, LCC fell to third in the league in steals against.

The combination of the poor shooting, turnovers and defensive breakdowns led to a vicious circle. Defensive breakdown, forced possession, rushed shot or pass, defensive breakdown, etc.

It was weird, and it was ultimately fatal.

“You gotta be better than that if you want to be a college basketball player,” Polis said. “You can’t let one end of the floor dictate the other. We’ll get it fixed. We’ll work on it. We gotta fix this because we got big games coming up soon.”

It all resulted in a 17-point Bellevue lead with 5:32 to play when Brian Caldera hit a three-pointer.

LCC, employing a press with its versatile and athletic lineup, managed to cut the lead down to seven behind a couple Holden 3’s, an Emmanuel Steward and-one and some assorted free throws tossed in.

But too many empty possessions — including after backcourt steals in the press — kept LCC from a magical comeback, and put the Red Devils on notie for a review of an important lesson.

Maybe this time it’ll stick.

“We’re gonna have to go back, watch the film and make some tough decisions on some things,” Polis said.

Lower Columbia (10-4) begins West Division play on Wednesday when it hosts Tacoma at 7:30 p.m.

Tip In

The Lower Columbia women’s basketball team was set to play at Bellevue on Saturday but that game was cancelled due to a leaky gymnasium roof. The LCC women will also begin their league schedule against the Titans on Wednesday with a scheduled tip for 5:30 p.m.