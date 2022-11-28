NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia holds court, wins Red Devil Classic

A methodical and persistent Lower Columbia men’s basketball team hunted down Everett 72-62 to claim its first championship at its own Red Devil Classic in eight years at Myklebust Gym on Sunday.

Lower Columbia grabbed a 54-53 advantage on a Mekhi Morris lay-in to complete a 7-0 run with 7:48 to play in the second half. It was the Red Devils' first lead since Everett went ahead 9-8 on a JT Smith three-pointer with 15:18 to play in the first half.

The Red Devils stayed within striking distance, never falling behind by more than six points and clawed their way back to within one point or to tie on multiple occasions. The Trojans, however, were a game opponent which arrived at Sunday’s finale by beating both Centralia and Spokane by double digits.

Everett reclaimed the lead at 58-56 on a pair of Jadin Penigar free throws with 5:56 to play, but Cole Hardy sank a jump shot on the Red Devils next possession to tie the score and Emanuel Steward, back in the starting lineup after sitting Saturday with an ankle injury sustained Friday evening made two free throws following a defensive stop to put Lower Columbia back ahead 60-58.

The Red Devils outscored Everett 14-4 over the final five minutes to win the tournament. They went 20-of-24 from the free-throw line, outrebounded the Trojans 36 to 32 and limited them to just a dozen trips to the foul line.

Time after time, Lower Columbia’s defense got key stops when it had to.

“I thought we did a really nice job on defense late. We contested shots,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “You have to make them miss, but you also have to go get the rebound. I thought we really shored up the glass late.”

Steward led the Red Devils with 17 points including 8-for-8 from the line in 32 minutes.

Sophomore guard Sherman Royal III delivered 11 points and 13 rebounds a day after stepping up to lead the team with 18 points and 13 rebounds against Yakima Valley in Steward’s absence. The bench was huge for Polis’ squad with a combined 26 points on 9-for-23 shooting.

“It was a really back and forth game,” Polis said. “We were able to make a nice little run there to take the lead. Really good performance on our end to knuckle down there and get a big ‘W’.”

Steward, Royal and sophomore forward Ashton Harvey all earned trips to the foul line in the final minutes by moving the ball around and getting an edge on their defenders.

“We stayed patient, didn’t get in a rush, ran some clock and made them play some defense,” Polis added. “That’s what you gotta do to win close games. You gotta knock free throws down. I’m proud of my guys for doing that.”

Harvey, a Mark Morris alumn, finished with eight points and six rebounds in 27 minutes. According to his coach, another former Monarch, Harvey is “getting better and better every day.",

Colton Spencer finished with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-16 field-goal shooting to lead Everett. Penigar had 14 points and six rebounds and Smith chipped in 13 points and two assists.

Lower Columbia won all three games of the Red Devil Classic in a different fashion over the weekend. After taking out Mt. Hood 81-65 with a dominant second half on Friday, the Red Devils played without its leading scorer on Saturday yet still thumped Yakima Valley 72-48 on the back of a dominant 25-2 first-half run. LCC took advantage of a seven-minute stretch beginning at the 14:30 mark in which Yakima Valley couldn’t find the bucket with Google Maps.

Over that stretch the Yaks went 1-for-15 from the field and turned the ball over twice as the Red Devils raced away to a 34-6 lead. They held the Yaks to 31 percent shooting including 2-for-15 from three-point range and outrebounded Yakima Valley 42-31.

“I thought Mekhi, Holden and Horn were fantastic," Polis said. "Royal was a monster on the glass.”

The coast to coast victory earned them a date with Everett and allowed Steward to heal up in time for the championship game.

“It was nice to give (Steward) a day off,” Polis admitted. “He played a big part for us (Sunday). I’m proud of him for gutting it out and playing well when the team needed him."

Sunday's win gave Polis his first Red Devil Classic win in his six seasons at the helm at LCC. As a player with LCC the natural born point guard finished helped capture a title in 2005 when he notched an assist on the game-winning three pointer at the buzzer by Omar Krayem that go the Red Devils by Eastern Utah 96-95 in overtime.

"It’s a nice thing to have," Polis said of the win. "I'm really proud of our group. It's always nice to win our own tournament. It's hard to win three games in a row... I thought they played really maturely, lot of guys stepped up in key moments.

LCC (4-0) is scheduled to host Clark on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.