NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia falls in season finale against Grays Harbor

Lower Columbia College made the most of its COVID-19 shortened season, but couldn’t put a final stamp on it to enter the offseason on a high note as the Red Devils lost to Grays Harbor 86-71 on Friday at Myklebust Gymnasium in an NWAC matchup.
“We came out and we just didn’t play our best game,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “You have to play your best game in order to win in this conference.”
The Red Devils and Chokers were neck-and-neck for the bulk of the first half. Grays Harbor managed to string together some points in the final minutes and build an 11-point lead, but the Devils managed to cut the lead back down to six, 38-32, by the end of the half.
The Chokers started hot in the second half and scored the first seven points to extend the lead to 13. LCC managed to hang around, but a 13-0 run that ended at the 10-minute mark gave the Chokers a 19-point lead, which proved to be too much for the Red Devils to overcome.
“They were really motivated and they played better than us,” Polis said. “That was kind of the gist of it. We just didn’t bring our A game. We missed some shots. We didn’t rebound the ball very well.”
Polis expanded on the Red Devils’ rebounding and how it hindered their offense on the other end.
“We gave up way too many offensive rebounds,” he said. “Against a team like that, we need to get in transition...They got second chance and third chance opportunities and they made the most of them.”
Sherman Royal and Ky-Mani Pollard both led the Red Devils on offense with 19 points apiece. Royal added seven rebounds for the Devils while Pollard was a spark off the bench with six steals. Marlon Lundgren led LCC in rebounding with eight boards.
Justin Evans was a problem for the Red Devils as he tallied a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Chokers. Evans worked to get to the foul line as 11 of his points came on free throws.
LCC heads into the offseason on a bit of a sour note, but the Red Devils still finished the season with a 7-2 record and a share of the NWAC’s West Region championship.
Polis hopes the season ending loss will turn into hard work moving into next season.
“This is an opportunity for us to kind of have a little bit of an itch going into the offseason,” he said. “We didn’t play our best at the end, but hopefully, for some of our guys that aren’t returning, it’s kind of something that we can look at and really push for in the offseason”
The Red Devils began practicing together in December, but they had to wait all the way until April to get their season going due to COVID-19 regulations.
“It was just one of those things where they stuck with it all year,” Polis said. “I’m really proud of them. It very easily could’ve gone off the rails, and it didn’t.”
The Devils head to the offseason facing potential departures, but Polis said he has yet to have an end of season meeting to discuss what sophomores Dawson Fritz, Taylor Pomeroy and Rarey Sommer plan to do next season with an extra year of eligibility on the table due to COVID-19 rules.
Polis mentioned the sophomores as important leaders for the Red Devils.
“I thought, throughout the season, we had some close games and we played pretty well down the stretch in a lot of close games,” he said. “That’s a testament to the group and a testament to the leadership on our team.”
For now, Polis said he will turn his attention toward the recruiting trail, which will be more difficult this year as COVID-19 has restricted his and his staff’s ability to go see players in person.
“There’s some guys we’ve got to find and some spots we need to fill for next year’s team,” he said.
The best way to combat the lack of exposure might be to look close to home.
“We’re going to try to recruit as many of the local guys as possible,” Polis said.