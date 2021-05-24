NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia falls in season finale against Grays Harbor

Lower Columbia College made the most of its COVID-19 shortened season, but couldn’t put a final stamp on it to enter the offseason on a high note as the Red Devils lost to Grays Harbor 86-71 on Friday at Myklebust Gymnasium in an NWAC matchup.

“We came out and we just didn’t play our best game,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “You have to play your best game in order to win in this conference.”

The Red Devils and Chokers were neck-and-neck for the bulk of the first half. Grays Harbor managed to string together some points in the final minutes and build an 11-point lead, but the Devils managed to cut the lead back down to six, 38-32, by the end of the half.

The Chokers started hot in the second half and scored the first seven points to extend the lead to 13. LCC managed to hang around, but a 13-0 run that ended at the 10-minute mark gave the Chokers a 19-point lead, which proved to be too much for the Red Devils to overcome.

“They were really motivated and they played better than us,” Polis said. “That was kind of the gist of it. We just didn’t bring our A game. We missed some shots. We didn’t rebound the ball very well.”

Polis expanded on the Red Devils’ rebounding and how it hindered their offense on the other end.