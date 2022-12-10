NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia drops second straight at Shoreline

SHORELINE — Lower Columbia suffered its second consecutive loss with a 77-67 defeat at the hands of Shoreline, Friday.

Jalyn Stepney scored a game-high 26 points and A.J. Boyd added 21 to lead Shoreline to its sixth win of the season.

The Red Devils defense had a tough time guarding Stepney who had an excellent shooting night. The Dolphins sophomore guard from Kent Meridian finished 10-for-16 from the field including 4-for-5 from beyond the three-point line. He also had five rebounds and four assists.

Lower Columbia controlled the game for the majority of the first half. The Red Devils built a 16-8 lead only to watch Shoreline continue to chip away at it, before eventually edging out in front, 32-30.

The Dolphins were excellent from the field on Friday, shooting 53 percent. The difference in the game was Shoreline’s three-point shooting. Shoreline finished the game 7-for-15 from three, while Lower Columbia went just 4-for-18.

Shoreline had the final possession of the first half and with the game tied at 36-36, Boyd sank a three-pointer to give the Dolphins a 39-36 lead it would not relinquish.

Sophomore guard Sherman Royal III had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Red Devils. He was 7-for-13 from the field. Emanuel Steward added 15 points and two assists.

A 7-1 run from Shoreline to open the half put the Dolphins ahead 49-41. They went on a 10-4 run later in the half to go up double digits with just over nine minutes to play.

Deshawn McFerrin chipped in 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Shoreline on the glass.

Lower Columbia (6-2) returns home to take on Blue Mountain on Sunday at Myklebust Gym at 2 p.m.