 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NWAC Men's Basketball

NWAC Men's Basketball: Lower Columbia comes back to beat Chemeketa at Pirate Classic

  • 0
LCC Men's Basketball Polis stock

LCC men's basketball coach Mickey Polis instructs his team during a timeout. The Red Devils were in the process of defeating Clark College 85-44 at Myklebust Gymnasium, Thursday, Dec. 1.

 Jordan Nailon

PORT ANGELES — Lower Columbia continued its hot start to the season with a 79-68 comeback win over Chemeketa in the Pirate Classic in Port Angeles Saturday night which took more effort than the final score showed.

“Another good win on the road against a well coached team in Chemeketa,” said Polis. “It took us a while to get into the game and once we did I thought we did a really nice job of battling back."

Chemeketa took a 37-32 lead at halftime after a late run saw the Storm knock down four consecutive three-pointers to go up 33-23 with 5:30 to play in the half. The Storm finished 8-for-14 from beyond the arc for the game.

The Red Devils responded in kind in the second half to remain undefeated. The team picked up their intensity and enjoyed the talents of Sherman Royal III for a full half after he sat much of the first after picking up two early fouls. The 6-foot-6 Royal was a much needed boon on the defensive boards, finishing with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

People are also reading…

“We picked up the intensity and the focus in the second half,” Lower Columbia head coach Mickey Polis said. “Were able to go plus-eight over the first part of the second half to go ahead."

Royal’s return to the lineup keyed a 14-4 run to open the second half and Lower Columbia claimed a 46-41 lead at the 14:04 mark. A little later, Royal made three shots including a pair of three-point plays to extend the Red Devils’ lead to 64-55 with 5:35 to play.

But Royal wasn't the only Red Devil to earn praise from his coach.

"I thought Jonah Zeller played really well tonight," Polis said. "He was a menace on the glass. Used his size to his advantage against their big bodies inside.”

Zeller finished with 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting and pulled down three rebounds in 13 minutes of action. He was also 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.

The Red Devils leading scorer was Emanuel Steward with 17 points in 29 minutes. Cole Hardy chipped in 12 more with two three-pointers.

"Cole Hardy was great tonight," Polis said. "He made some big shots, made some good plays and was all over the floor on the defense guarding their best player.”

Lower Columbia (6-0) hosts Portland on Wednesday.

Box Score

At Port Angeles

RED DEVILS 79, STORM 68

L. Columbia 32 47 — 79

Chemeketa 37 31 — 68

LC (79) — Holden 4, Royal III 10, Steward 17, Hardy 12, Harvey 4, Morris 10, McCoy 3, Horn 5, Leitz 2, Zeller 12

CH (68) — Stanley 10, Molan 3, Evans 8, Efimov 15, Ball 11, Millspaugh 8, Pruett 4, Rose 6, Storm 3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News