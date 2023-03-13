PASCO — March Madness. Tournament season.

The time of Cinderella, buzzer beaters and upsets. It’s a time not always kind to the No. 1 seeds.

Lower Columbia once again found this out the hard way. One year after falling in the first round of the NWAC Championship, it was again knocked out by a lower seed prior to the Final Four when it was handed a 69-49 defeat by No. 2 seed Everett out of the North Region, a team LCC beat earlier this season by double digits.

“(Scoring) 17 points in a half, I didn’t even think that was possible for us to even do that,” said sophomore guard Cameron Holden. “Usually we have a guy get 17 points themselves in a half.”

In tournament basketball, though, one off night will end your season. It is both the beauty and the cruelty of March. A team works incredibly hard over the course of a three-and-a-half month season to earn itself a No. 1 seed, and subsequently, the best opportunity to accomplish its end goal – a championship.

And then when it does, the slate is wiped clean with the remaining 16 forced to start anew.

In the NWAC Championships, a team must play its best basketball each of four successive days in order to cut down the nets for the NWAC title. An easy task, it is not.

The best regular season team can be humbled in tournament play. It takes a completely different mindset, attitude and style of play. You often see the winners show a disciplined offensive attack, a versatile defense, a strong free-throw percentage and the ability to play through foul trouble.

Lower Columbia can take comfort in the fact that it wasn’t the only No. 1 seed to fall short of the final weekend. The No. 1 seed out of the East Region, undefeated North Idaho (28-0), suffered a 63-60 defeat versus North 4-seed Bellevue. The North No. 1 seed, Peninsula, also lost in the opening round, losing 77-73 to Columbia Basin.

Tournaments require a steadiness of nerves, the discipline to make the extra pass, the concentration to knock down free throws, the strength to dominate the glass and the stamina to play lockdown defense for 40 minutes.

Do all of that, and you still might see your season end by virtue of a 35-foot buzzer beater.

“That’s basketball, isn’t it? That’s sports,” said Lower Columbia coach Mickey Polis after his team's season-ending loss.

Lower Columbia certainly deserved more than an ugly defeat by virtue of shooting 15 percent in the first half for a dominant regular season which saw the team compile an overall record of 23-5, and a league mark of 13-1 for its fourth consecutive West Region title.

Emanuel Steward, the West Region MVP, who was essentially 1-for-6 before halftime (no need to include the 60-foot, one-handed Hail Mary attempt at the end of the half) and 1-for-10 to begin the game, deserved a better result in his final game of his LCC career. He was understandably emotional as he left the Columbia Basin gym, and he wasn't alone.

Sherman Royal III, a first-team West Region guard, deserved better than an 0-for-10 performance from the field in his final time suiting up for the Red Devils. Hopefully it's not all that he remembers.

“They’re incredibly disappointed but they should not be hanging their heads at all,” said Polis. “They did an awesome job this year, first in the West, we won 13 in a row, won 24 games… I couldn’t be more proud of the growth I have seen from the group. We’ve had some amazing moments this year and I will remember this group for a long, long time.”

Without a championship Steward and Royal, along with Holden, Cole Hardy, Ashton Harvey and Jake Leitz will have to settle for many their regular season achievements over their two, and in some cases three, seasons at LCC. In any case, they can rest easier knowing they won the West each time.

“They’ve all been with me for the last two division championships,” noted Polis. “They’ve carried on our tradition, the way we do things and how we do it in our program. They’ve been great ambassadors for our team and our school.”

Despite suffering the disappointment of falling short of their loftiest goals, those Regional championship banners will hang high at Myklebust Gymnasium, a testament to the quality of their teams for years to come.

Still, ending a season shy of the end goal always hurts as does saying goodbye to a program for those players who will be moving on.

“It’s definitely tough,” Hardy, a sophomore guard for the Red Devils, said. “(It’s) sad. I really made good family at Lower Columbia. It’s a great community. I love that school and I’m always glad I made that decision. It’s always going to be sad to leave especially since I’ve been through a lot of things the last few years there. I will always cherish those memories.”

Though their chapter at LCC is complete, the basketball stories for the Red Devils like Steward, Royal III, Hardy, Holden, Harvey and Leitz will continue to be written. It doesn't appear any of them are ready for their career to be over.

And while fans will wait to see where each player ends up, they can take solace in the unique way each player helped to maintain the LCC tradition while they wore the uniform.

After all, they got to the dance, where even Red Devils are subject to the madness of March.