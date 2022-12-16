NWAC Men's Basketball: Horn's buzzer-beater lifts Lower Columbia to win over Skagit Valley

ALBANY, Ore. — Kaden Horn drilled a 25-foot buzzer beater from the top of the key to lift Lower Columbia to a 79-76 win over Skagit Valley at the NWAC South Region crossover on Thursday.

With the game tied at 76-76, Lower Columbia had the final possession with a chance to win the game. Emanuel Steward briefly lost possession of the ball near the left baseline before recovering control and dumping the ball down to Jonah Zeller on the low block. Zeller immediately kicked it out to a waiting Horn who didn’t hesitate in knocking down the game-winning three.

Horn scored 10 points off the bench while Steward led the Red Devils with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Carter McCoy added 17 points and six rebounds off the bench as Lower Columbia took down the No. 6 ranked Cardinals.

After taking a 40-35 lead into halftime, Lower Columbia wound up in a duel with Skagit Valley for the lead over the entire second half. McCoy converted a three-point play with 5:08 remaining to give the Red Devils a 70-67 lead. The Cardinals would fight back to tie it on three occasions over the remaining five minutes, but never took the lead again.

Hodges Flemming finished with a game-high 31 points to go with nine rebounds to lead Skagit Valley. Aris Kalala chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

Lower Columbia (7-2) will face Columbia Basin Friday as it continues play in the NWAC Crossover.