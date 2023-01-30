 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Men's Basketball

NWAC Men's Basketball: Horn, Lower Columbia dominate Highline

LCC basketball stock

The padded wall beneath the hoop at Myklebust Gymnasium lets foes know who they're facing at Lower Columbia College. 

 Jordan Nailon

DES MOINES — Lower Columbia continued its assault across the NWAC landscape with a dominant performance on the glass in a 94-47 win at Highline, Saturday.

The Red Devils’ size and athleticism was on display as the team outrebounded Highline 50-28 en route to a sterling first-half which saw the team lead by as many as 30 points at 52-22.

After falling behind 5-0 to open the game, the Red Devils went on an 18-3 run to take an 18-8 lead and never looked back. Emanuel Steward keyed the run with three triples.

Steward wouldn’t score again, finishing with nine points, but it didn’t matter. Lower Columbia found offense from a variety of sources and dominated the glass against the Thunderbirds.

Kaden Horn and Ashton Harvey led LCC with 17 points. Horn finished 5-for-9 from the field and Harvey came off the bench to give the Red Devils some big minutes. Jake Leitz, a Wahkiakum alumn, was also a key contributor off the bench for Lower Columbia with 11 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

People are also reading…

Lower Columbia was accurate all night from the field. It finished the game with 53 percent field-goal shooting and 12-for-13 from the free-throw line. Sherman Royal III scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds for LCC.

Taveon Long finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Highline (3-17, 0-5 league) in the loss. Ricky Bell also scored 11 points.

Highline struggled from the field, finished at 25 percent and 4-for-18 from beyond the arc.

Lower Columbia (15-5, 5-1) hosts Green River on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

At Des Moines

RED DEVILS 94, THUNDERBIRDS 47

Lower Columbia 52 42 – 94

Highline 24 23 – 47

LCC (94) — Royal III 10, Horn 17, Steward 9, Hardy 2, Zeller 8, Holden 5, Morris 7, McCoy 8, Leitz 11, Harvey 17

H (47) — White 3, LaBounty 6, Bell 11, Turner 6, Long 11, Gale 6, Moore 2, Olson 2

