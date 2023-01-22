NWAC Men's Basketball: Hardy hits go-ahead shot to lead Lower Columbia over Pierce

LAKEWOOD — Cole Hardy buried a go-ahead jumper in the lane with 11 seconds left to lift Lower Columbia to a 67-66 win over Pierce, Saturday.

Hardy cut to the basket where Sherman Royal III delivered a brilliant pass. The rest is history. The basket for Lower Columbia answered Pierce which took a one point lead on the prior possession when Michael Ajayi made two free throws after he was fouled by Jonah Zeller at the rim.

Ajayi finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pierce. He played all 40 minutes and finished 10-for-19 from the field with three assists and three steals. Ajayi had the ball in his hands on Pierce’s final possession, but his shot at the buzzer rimmed off.

“Every time we go on the road, it’s a difficult matchup. (Pierce’s) best player – Michael Ajayi – is good,” Lower Columbia coach Mickey Polis said. “He’s a tough player. I thought Sherman and Carter did a good job on him… It was a gritty win.”

Emanuel Steward once again led the Red Devils offense. He finished with 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Royal III scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Kaden Horn added 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting and Hardy chipped in 10 points including the game-winning shot.

Steward is not only the Red Devils’ leading scorer, he’s the team’s starting point guard in charge of running the offense and score.

“Stew is having to be our creator,” Polis said. “He has the ability to score at all three levels. He’s asked to be the point guard and create offense. We’re asking him to do a lot and he’s handling it.”

There were 10 lead changes in the second half as the two teams went back and forth at each other. Ajayi was dominant for Pierce. Every time the team needed a bucket, he provided the answer even with the lanky 6-foot-6 Royal III on him. Iv’rson Lavizzo had 10 points and Tai White added nine for the Raiders.

Each team finished with 14 turnovers. Pierce shot 45 percent from the field and was 13-for-19 from the foul line. Lower Columbia on the other hand, shot 40 percent from the field and finished 14-for-23 from the foul line.

“We knew it was going to be a good fight,” Polis added. “It was one of those (games) where you just had to find a way to make plays down the stretch.”

Lower Columbia (13-5, 3-1 league) hosts Centralia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Myklebust Gymnasium.