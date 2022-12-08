NWAC Men's Basketball: Bad habit sinks Lower Columbia against Portland

There is a bad habit the Lower Columbia men’s basketball team must break. It’s good it found it early in the season. It’s good it’s identified what it is. But it’s still a bad habit.

Entering Tuesday’s clash with the visiting Portland Panthers with an undefeated record, that bad habit proved too much to overcome in a 74-72 thriller at Myklebust Gymnasium, handing LCC its first loss of the season.

Emmanuel Steward led the Red Devils with 16 points, Cole Hardy added 12 and 10 rebounds and Kaden Horn chipped in with 11 points on a trio of 3-pointers.

But after a poor start, all of that was still not enough.

“(We’re) disappointed in ourselves,” Steward said. “We felt like we could’ve played way better than we did.”

Already in this young season we have come to appreciate LCC for its maturity, its panic-less late runs and comebacks.

Down seven late to Mt. Hood? No problem. Down double digits to Everett? No worries. Halftime deficit to Chemeketa? Easy enough.

But there comes a time when those slow starts catch up with you. It’s not bad when you’re capable of mounting a comeback. Every good team is. But it can’t be a feature. It can’t be something you rely on.

“It felt tonight we were not all the way there, it took us a little while to get in the game,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “And that’s got to change. It’s happened to us a couple times this year, and we can’t do that when we get into league play. I appreciate us fighting back, but there’s moments in the game, especially in the beginning, you just can’t get down 10 points.”

That doesn’t mean LCC didn’t have opportunities.

The Red Devils shot just 43 percent (26-of-60) from the floor (below their season average) but made 10 of its 26 attempts from three-point land for a respectable 38.5 percent. LCC also had more rebounds (36-34), more offensive rebounds (15-11), more blocks (7-3) and more steals (6-5).

The difference in the game came at the line. Portland had 21 points from the stripe while LCC had just eight. That 13-point differential proved huge in a game where LCC made more field goals than the team that beat it.

“There were two points out there tonight, and unfortunately we couldn’t find it to tie the ballgame up” Polis said. “Throughout the game. There were moments where we didn’t make that crucial play to keep it two points away.”

After heading to the locker room trailing by eight at halftime, LCC’s comeback bid started in earnest down 51-44 in the second half.

A pair of Horn free throws cut the Panther lead down to 51-49, then one of Horn’s triples got the Red Devils within one at 53-52 with just under 11 minutes to play.

With 8:15 remaining on the clock, a Jake Leitz layup got the Red Devils back to within one at 55-54, but a tough sequence loomed around the corner that changed the complexion of the stretch run.

On the ensuing trip after Leitz’s bucket, Carter McCoy got whistled for a shooting foul then bounced the ball high in the air after the whistle, which resulted in a technical.

Josiah Sewell, who finished with 19 points for Portland, made both technical free throws, then Australian import Josh Lincoln made both of his.

It was a swing that LCC never really recovered from.

Portland pushed its lead up to as many as seven after that. Nearly all of the Panther’s points in the last 10 minutes came at the free throw line.

On the other end Sherman Royal III, who was largely neutralized on offense, hit a three pointer with 2:18 to play. Then, down seven with under a minute left, LCC had one last gasp.

First, Cole Hardy hit a three. Then, Steward hit a somewhat rushed 3-ball with six seconds left. Hardy then fouled on the inbound to send Marcus Collins to the line, who missed the first.

Steward got it quickly after Collins hit the second, giving Portland its final two-point lead, and got all the way to the free throw line and released an open runner with time to spare. As the home crowd inched to the edge of their seats the shot bounced softly off the back of the rim, off the backboard and harmlessly to the floor.

The comeback fell short for the first time this season.

“I like that about our team, that we never back down no matter how much we’re down or what’s going on,” Steward said. “It was just a little too late in that situation.”

LCC (6-1) travels to Shoreline on Friday, then returns home for a Sunday contest against Blue Mountain for a 2 p.m. tipoff.