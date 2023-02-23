CENTRALIA — Midway through the first half of their West division matchup with the Trailblazers on Wednesday, the Red Devils gathered on the bench for a full timeout and let coach Mickey Polis put things into perspective. Riding an eight game win streak when it rolled into the Hub City, the Lower Columbia men’s basketball team was a bit flummoxed to find itself in a tight ball game against an opponent from the bottom half of the division standings.

After falling behind early, Centralia went on a run fueled by the highlight reel style play of Raymond Guillory, a six-foot three-inch sophomore who can fill it up from inside and out. With less than three minutes before halftime the Blazers had cut the gap to just six points and the Red Devils appeared to be momentarily flummoxed.

But whatever Polis said in that team huddle, it worked as the Red Devils went on to win 101-66 to reach nine games on their winning streak and stay tied with Green River atop the division standings. The victory also leaves Lower Columbia with a guaranteed playoff spot with just two games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Aside from the all-important win, the Red Devils managed to get everything else they needed from their road trip through the snow to Lewis County.

“What (coach) Polis kept pointing out was composure. The last couple, I’d say six games, have been blowouts and we faced adversity this game. Coach was telling us we needed this, like ‘We’re good, we’re good. Play through the refs and everything.”

That approach worked like a charm as the Red Devils went on a quick run before halftime to get its lead back up to a much more comfortable margin of 42-29 at the break.

Forward Jonah Zeller led LCC at the half with 14 points and went on to score a team-high 22 points. His efforts in the paint, which included eight rebounds, helped the visitors pull away for good, but he was quick to shine the spotlight around the room at his teammates.

“Cam Holden definitely made some good moves and shot well and also (Ashton) Harvey got some great rebounds,” Zeller said. “We played pretty well as a unit tonight.”

Ashton Harvey added 14 points with 11 rebounds to help the Red Devils dominate the glass 66-22 over the course of the contest.

“I think there’s a reason why we’re holding teams to one of the lowest points in the league. Jonah plays a big part in that and Ashton plays a big part in it,” Polis said. “(Jonah’s) done a fantastic job. We like that he keeps getting better and better and better each and every week. (Early on) he didn’t really understand the growth that he can still have in his game, but I think he’s slowly kind of seeing that and we’ve got it out of him the last couple games.”

Out of the intermission the Blazer came out and initially stunted like they were going to put together a comeback run. The Red Devils didn’t flinch, though, and a surge of offense from Cameron Holden was instrumental to putting LCC back in charge.

“He’s really put the work in. We saw it this offseason,” Polis said of his sophomore guard. “He got a little hurt there for a couple games in January but he’s starting to get his rhythm back and his timing back.”

Holden finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists. He did all of that while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and knocking down three of his four attempts from long range.

“I think we knew we had to make them lose their will,” Holden said. “We knew that we had to put it on them and that if we came out and played as hard as we could for the first five minutes they were going to fall.”

Holden wasn’t the only Red Devil with a hot hand against the Blazers. As a team LCC shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc and managed to knock down more than half of their shots from the field. Carter McCoy added nine points with nine rebounds for the Red Devils while Jake Leitz chipped in seven points and seven rebounds with a big dunk in the mix.

The play of Leitz, a product of Wahkiakum High School, was one of the highlights from Holden’s perspective.

“Jake for sure, he’s a beast down low,” the former R.A. Long guard said.

As for Polis, a point guard turned head coach, when he looks around he sees a roster that’s long and brimming with players who are simmering on the burner and waiting for their turn to boil.

“We’ve got a deep team with 10 guys who are ready to go when their number is called,” Polis said. “It’s nice to be able to go to your bench and have some guys like Cam and Carter and Jake and Ashton Harvey and Mekhi (Morris)... You look at that group of guys and they’re pretty good.”

Guillory wound up scoring just two points in the second half to finish with a dozen for the Blazers. Juelz Mendoza led Centralia with 14 points and nine rebounds. Winlock alum Bryce Cline managed two points for the Blazers.

Zeller explained that the big turnaround down the home stretch for Lower Columbia was owed in large part to a recalibration mentally, and a commitment to fundamental basketball. The funny part is that the focus on making the right pass at the right time resulted in a flurry of thundering dunks from the likes of Zeller, Harvey and Leitz.

“We were mainly talking about getting back to executing our plays and not turning the ball over and getting quality shots every time,” Zeller said. “Sometimes we lose focus and take shots that maybe aren’t the best shots. It’s just about getting back to what we know how to do and what will make us successful… When we feel like it’s close we just have to lock in and make that separation.”

With just two games remaining on the regular season schedule, and one of those slated against Green River who currently sits atop the West division with the Red Devils, Polis believes his team was tested in all the right ways against the Trailblazers.

“I think we hadn’t gone through a ton of adversity the last couple games,” Polis said. “It was kind of something we needed to have. We needed to have a moment where we needed to handle some adversity where things weren’t going our way, for whatever reason. It was really nice to see their response.”

Lower Columbia (21-5, 11-1) will host Highline on Saturday at 7 p.m., before wrapping up their regular season at Highline on Wednesday.