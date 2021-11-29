NWAC Men’s Basketball: Red Devils take second in Red Devil Classic

Lower Columbia College hosted the Red Devil Classic with seven teams descending on Myklebust Gymnasium over the weekend and the home team settled for a second place finish. The Red Devils managed to pick up wins in their first two games before falling to Yakima Valley in the championship game.

LCC opened with a 77-70 win over Olympic on Friday to get their run in the tournament started on the right foot.

The LCC offense needed some time to warm up after being held scoreless for nearly the full opening five minutes. That’s when Dakota Reber broke the dry spell with a 3-pointer to get the Red Devils going.

The Red Devils managed to pick up the pace and outscored the Rangers 37-28 across the remainder of the first half to take a 40-36 lead at the break.

The Rangers stuck around and managed to swap leads with the Red Devils for much of the second half, leaving the game tied at 60 with just under nine minutes left to play. Cole Hardy broke the tie with a 3-pointer and Reber and Sherman Royal III followed with scores of their own to help the Devils extend the lead to 69-61.

Olympic managed to cut the lead back down to three, but that was as close as the it could get as the LCC offense managed to outpace the Rangers down the stretch.

Reber and Keylin Vance led the Red Devils on offense with 16 points each. Vance also dished out five assists on the night. Kyle Gruhler came off the bench and finished with a double-double, scoring 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The bulk of Olympic’s scoring came from three players that combined for 48 points. Wayne Jamison led all scorers with 18 points for the Rangers while Jayden Upshaw and Caleb Morgan both poured in 15.

On Saturday, the Red Devils earned a spot in the title games when they squeezed out a 72-68 win over Spokane.

The Devils built an early lead and were able to hold onto it for much of the game by fending off any big runs from Spokane. The Sasquatch took their first lead of the game with 11 minutes left as they broke a 45-45 tie with a layup by Terry Paul. The lead didn’t last long as Vance responded with a 3-ball to spark a 12-0 run by the Red Devils that was capped by a layup from Mark Morris alum Ashton Harvey.

The Sasquatch responded with a 13-3 run of their own to tie the game 60 with four minutes left, when Ky-mani Pollard came in clutch with a 3-pointer followed by a layup to help ice the game for the Red Devils down the stretch.

Royal and Emanuel Steward led the Red Devils with 12 points each and Royal added a game-high nine rebounds. Pollard finished with 11 points and added two steals on the defensive end to lead all players.

Five Spokane players finished in double figures, led by Jaron Williams’ 17 points, which led all scorers.

LCC capped the weekend against Yakima Valley in the title game and despite being tied at halftime, the Yaks ran away with the game in the second half to earn an 88-72 win.

Defense controlled the first half as both teams held the other to low scoring numbers, heading to the break with the game tied at 33.

LCC looked poised to run away with things early in the second half as they built a 10-point lead. But the Yaks clawed back, and after they took a 56-55 lead with 10 minutes left, Yakima Valley dominated the remainder of the game by outscoring LCC 32-17 down the stretch.

Pollard and Reber led the Red Devils with 13 points each while Royal and Steward each added 12. Royal finished a rebound shy of a double-double with nine and Reber added seven boards for LCC.

Godwin Ilumoka was the difference-maker for Yakima Valley as he finished with 20 points and six rebounds off the bench. Conner Kelley added 17 points for the Yaks while Conner Turner scored 16.

LCC (3-1) has two games this week, starting on the road with Clark College at 8 p.m., Thursday before heading back home to host Chemeketa at 5 p.m., Saturday, at Myklebust Gymnasium.

