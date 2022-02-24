NWAC Men’s Basketball: Red Devils make statement, take over top spot from Tacoma

Ever since the LCC men’s basketball team stared down a 20-point deficit at halftime against Pierce on Saturday, and won, something has clicked for the Red Devils.

Whatever talk they had, whoever chose to speak up in the locker room or step up on the court, it was exactly what the Devils needed. Since that deficit, Lower Columbia has outscored opponents by 64 points in three halves of play, culminating in a dominant, 100-67 win over Tacoma on Wednesday night to retake the top spot in the NWAC West region standings.

“That’s a testament to our guys, to our players,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “I think they were really locked in today when they came to our shootaround. They were focused. You could just look in their eyes and you could kind of see ‘OK, this is a big one tonight.’”

The Titans entered the night just ahead of the Devils in the standings, with their only conference loss coming to LCC in their prior meeting up north this season. The Devils wanted to prove they belong ahead of the Titans, and they did that early on their home floor.

LCC jumped out on an 11-0 run, prompting a Titan timeout less than three minutes into the game. The Red Devils extended that lead to 20-5 at the 10-minute mark in the first half before outscoring the Titans 23-17 in the remainder of the first to take a 43-22 lead at halftime.

“I just think the guys are playing more connected,” Polis said of the recent lightning hot run for the Red Devils. “The extra passing, sharing of the ball, the movement, not caring who’s scoring, I think that’s been a big thing that we strive for with this group and I think they’re doing an excellent job.”

Emanuel Steward was the hot hand early, helping spark the Red Devils' early run and pouring in 11 points in the first half.

The Red Devils only watched their lead grow after half time. No matter what defense the Titans threw at the Devils, they managed to find ways to score with ease, facing little resistance as they moved they scored from all levels on the floor.

“I think that’s just sharing the basketball,” Polis said. “Finding the open guy and getting the best shot we can possibly get.”

Steward passed off hot-hand-status to Kyle Gruhler, who dropped 10 of his 18 points after the break, as well as Keylin Vance, who rattled off 13 points down the stretch as the Red Devils watched their lead climb over 30 in the late stages.

Ky-Mani Pollard exemplified the ball movement that Polis talked about. He worked the ball around the floor, drove and dished and consistently found the open man on his way to dishing out nine assists to go along with 12 points.

“Honestly, we are so talented that we need to share the ball and play as a team,” Pollard said, agreeing with Polis’ viewpoint. “We’re on an incline now, we’re not looking back at all.”

Vance matched Gruhler’s scoring total with 19 points of his own to help lead the Devils. Steward finished with 16 points on the night and he and Gruhler both came down with a team-high eight rebounds.

LCC’s ability to work through multiple leading scorers has been a benefit all year, allowing players like Pollard to pick their spots and have plenty of scoring options to look for.

“It makes life so much easier because I don’t have to carry the load and when my teammates eat, everybody eats and everybody’s happy,” Pollard said.

Not to be overlooked by the outpouring on offense, but the Red Devils’ defense also hindered the Titans on offense, led by Pollard with a game-high five steals.

“We were able to get some stops on defense, which is where it all starts for us,” Polis said, doubling down on something he’s preached all season.

Those with their eyes on Wednesday night’s matchup for the top spot in the west might’ve been expecting a tight game that came down to the wire, especially after the Titans entered coming off back-to-back wins of more than 40 points. But the Devils were sure to let the rest of the league know that they aren’t messing around anymore.

“When you’re playing a team like Tacoma who’s been kicking everybody’s butt lately…for us to come out here and play well, I’m really proud,” Polis said.

Now, LCC (16-5, 8-2 league) sits alone on top of the West Region and holds the advantage in the season series against second place Tacoma. The Red Devils will hope to keep their hot streak rolling at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, as they head north to take on Centralia.

Polis said the focus moving forward is to keep up the intensity they’ve had the past couple games.

“I think it’s something where every single day you’ve got to come out onto the floor, whether it be practice or whether it be a game, and you’ve got to treat it like you’re 0-0,” Polis said. “You’ve got to come out and get focused and locked in and understand that you’re as good as your last success.”

