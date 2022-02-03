NWAC Men’s Basketball: Red Devils finish strong to topple Centralia

Early on, it looked like LCC was going to run past Centralia with ease. But the Red Devils’ NWAC West Region rival showed up to play and put up a fight before LCC finished strong to down the Trailblazers 88-70.

“It was a game of runs really,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “We made a run at the beginning and they made a run at the end of the first half and there was some kind of mini runs in between there and we were able to make that last run at the end there.”

The Devils jumped on top early, breaking off a 17-6 run to start the game. LCC built that lead as high as 16 in the first half at 36-20 with under seven minutes until the break, but the Blazers came storming back with a 22-6 run of their own to tie the game at 42 at halftime.

“They always play hard,” Polis said of Centralia. “They play physical and we had to weather the storm a little bit.”

Out of the locker room, the teams traded blows as the game began to get more and more physical, living up to its rivalry status and leading to a few extra exchanges after the whistles were blown.

“I’m glad we were able to have that in this day and age…it’s nice to see people competing with one another,” Polis said.

Trailing 50-48, the Red Devils broke off on a 14-0 run to jump in front of the Blazers again. This time around, Centralia could never fully climb out of the hole. They managed to cut the lead back down to five, but that’s as close as they would get as the Red Devils controlled the final 10 minutes of the game to send the Blazers home with a loss.

“I think it’s a little bit of seeing the time on the clock and it’s ticking down and you start having to (say) ‘Alright, here we go,” Polis said on what got the Red Devils going.

Polis said there were a few adjustments here and there to get the Red Devils back on track coming down the home stretch, but it was mainly an added focus on getting the ball inside and taking advantage of LCC’s size advantage.

Solomon Campbell was the beneficiary of that focus on getting the ball inside as he led the Devils with 20 points and nabbed a game-high 14 rebounds for a double-double.

“I was really proud of Solomon Campbell…it’s awesome to see the growth that he’s made these last couple games,” Polis said.

Campbell’s game thrived in the paint where he kept finding comfortable looks as he towered over the Centralia defenders on his way to shooting a 7-for-8 clip from the field.

“(There were) a lot of openings where I could play my game at,” Campbell said. “Basically just getting to the middle, taking good shots, floating it. It was just working.”

Campbell added that his and his team’s focus changed as they made their run in the second half.

“Definitely a mindset,” Campbell said. “At halftime we kind of flipped the switch. We had our talks in the locker room with the team and came out and just focused on one goal — to win — and went out there and got it.”

In addition to Campbell, Emmanuel Steward had a big night with 17 points as he played a key role in LCC’s taking control late.

“He had to come in and be our point guard when Ky-Mani (Pollard) got a couple fouls and was able to weather the storm,” Polis said. “And in the second half he was a big part of our big run that we made.”

Kyle Gruhler added 15 points for the Red Devils, further showing that LCC’s go-to scorer can change night in and night out.

“(It makes it) a lot easier I would say because everybody has a chance to do their thing,” Campbell said. “We all can go out there and play hard and everybody has game enough to take over a game at any time. We can all just do that whenever.”

Polis made special mention of R.A. Long alum Cameron Holden, who came off the bench and provided some crucial minutes while guarding Centralia’s Colby White.

“He did a really good job of coming in and having to guard (White),” Polis said. “He did a really nice job of putting a fresh body on (him) and making him work and using some of his quickness.”

White and Centralia’s Byron Taylor led all scorers as they each poured in 23 points.

LCC (12-3, 4-0 league) will travel to Des Moines to take on Highline at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.