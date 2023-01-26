NWAC Men’s Basketball: McCoy's double-double pushes Lower Columbia past Centralia

Carter McCoy posted a double-double against Centralia College to lead Lower Columbia over the Trailblazers by a score of 86-63 in NWAC West men’s basketball action, Wednesday at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Playing against the college from his home county, McCoy posted 16 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

LCC opened up a 46-34 lead in the first half and continued to separate down the stretch. Emanuel Steward led the Red Devils with a team-high 17 points to go with four assists.

LCC shot 47% from the floor for the game including a 38% clip from three-point range.

Ashton Harvey added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Red Devils and Sherman Royall II posted 12 points with five rebounds.

Trevion Frazier led the Trailblazers with 20 points. Winlock grad Bryce Cline scored three points with four rebounds and an assist in the loss.

Lower Columbia (14-5, 4-1) currently sits in second place in the West region standings. The Red Devils will play at Highline on Saturday.