NWAC Men’s Basketball: Lower Columbia hangs on to beat Pierce

Pierce’s 2-12 record so far this season might’ve fooled a few people, including LCC, as they rolled into Mykelbust Gymnasium Saturday night and gave the Red Devils nearly all they could handle. But in the end, the Red Devils hit the right shots at the right time to take down the Raiders 75-72.

“It was a tough game,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “Pierce came in highly motivated, had a really good game plan, played really well and hit some good shots.”

The game was neck-and-neck for most of the night, although the Raiders were able to take the game’s biggest lead at six points in the first half and built up a five-point lead in the second half, but the Red Devils never let them get out of reach and always had an answer to even the score back up.

“We had to figure out a way to win and I was telling the team after, that’s what good teams do,” Polis said. “We definitely didn’t play our best, but sometimes you’ve got to win when not playing your best.”

The relentless Red Devils found themselves in the lead late, but after back-to-back makes from Pierce’s Michael Ajayi the game sat tied at 72-72 with just over three minutes left.

In need of a clutch shot, Ky-mani Pollard answered the call for the Red Devil. Pollard took the ball at the top of the key, shook his defender and drove to the right side for a go-ahead layup with 1:14 left that would prove to be the game winner for the Red Devils.

“They were spread out, probably didn’t want to give up a three and we were able to get downhill,” Polis said.

Pollard led the Devils in assists with four, but the clutch bucket was only his second make of the game. It was an off night by his normal standards, but Pollard was there when LCC needed him most.

Kyle Gruhler made big shots all night, scoring a team-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and connected on 4-of-6 shots from three-point range, while extending well beyond the arc on some of his makes.

Gruhler began the season coming off the bench for the Red Devils, but his strong play and sharpshooting has earned him a spot in the starting lineup

“Kyle has been one of our more consistent players and he deserves to start now, he just does…he’s been one of our best players and he brings a lot to the table,” Polis said.

Gruhler also grabbed eight rebounds, which tied him for top marks with Solomon Campbell and Dakota Reber. Reber and Campbell both helped out in the scoring column, too, with Reber scoring 15 points and Campbell adding 12.

The Red Devils relied more on their starting lineup than in games past, a sign that it’s “money time” since LCC is now fully immersed in NWAC West Region play.

“We had some good matchups that we liked and we wanted to stick with it,” Polis said. “It’s league play now, it’s time to step your game up and certain guys are going to get a little less time and that’s OK.”

Torrey Cady led the Raiders with 23 points. Michael Ajayi added 18 points and 14 boards for Pierce.

LCC (10-3, 2-0 league) will be on the road at Tacoma on Wednesday.

