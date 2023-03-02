AUBURN — The Lower Columbia men’s basketball team had to wait until the final day of the regular season to make it official, but they are champions of the NWAC West Division nonetheless.

Entering Wednesday tied with Green River for the top spot in the division the Red Devils hit the road and beat the Gators on their own court by a score of 80-71 in order to clinch the regular season title.

Emanuel Steward scored a game-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead LCC. Steward made six of his eight attempts from long range and added three assists to his tally.

Behind Steward’s efforts the Red Devils were able to carve out a 41-37 lead at the half. LCC shot 27-of-58 from the field as a team and knocked down half of their 22 three-point attempts.

Green River’s offense saw all five starters reach double figures. Jaiden Feroah led the Gators with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Tyler Burraston added 14 points.

Sherman Royall III helped to keep the Red Devils plugging along with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. Kaden Horn added 12 points with four assists, Ashton Harvey put up nine points with four rebounds and Cole Hardy put up eight points with four assists and four rebounds in the win.

Lower Columbia (23-5, 13-1) will play the South No. 4 seed, Umpqua College, at 8 p.m. on March 10 in Pasco in NWAC Championship Tournament.