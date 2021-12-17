NWAC Men’s Basketball: LCC rides hot start to big win over Whatcom

LCC got off to a blistering start and cruised to a comfortable, 90-62 win over Whatcom as they opened the NWAC Crossover Tournament as hosts on Friday night at Myklebust Gymnasium.

“We came out really focused, really ready to go,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “We played some really good defense and rebounded the basketball. We were real patient on offense and got some good looks and put together a nice win.”

The Red Devils saw huge production from their bench, with 55 of their points coming from non-starters.

“We got some good contributions from our second unit, like we’ve kind of had all season,” Polis said. “It’s nice to see guys like Carter McCoy, Jake Leitz and Keylin Vance — I thought they all stepped up today and played really well.”

LCC was led by McCoy, who chipped in a game-high 18 points while adding seven rebounds. McCoy was effective from the field, finishing 8-for-11 on the night. Keylin Vance poured in 15 points off the bench and also snagged seven boards for LCC.

R.A. Long alum Cameron Holden was also in double digits off the bench with 11 points and two makes from 3-point land.

Dakota Reber led the starters with 15 points of his own and notched a double-double with 14 rebounds to lead all players.

“I think he’s just learning how to play within our system and he scores in a variety of ways,” Polis said of Reber. “Whether it’s in transition or whether it be half court or off an offensive rebound or shooting the three. He kind of does a little bit of everything for us.”

The Red Devils were strong on both sides of the ball in the first half. They held the Orcas to just 22 points and more than doubled them on the other side of the court with 46.

“I think a lot of it was our defense. We played real solid defense,” Polis said. “We were able to get stops and that allowed us to get into the open court and get in transition.”

The Red Devils were able to hold the Orcas under 30% shooting on the night and smothered them on the perimeter, holding Whatcom to a 5-for-22 line from deep.

“We were following our game plan,” Polis said. “Guys were really sitting in their stance, playing good, hard defense. They were jumping to the basketball, which was a thing we emphasized pretty much all week.”

When the Red Devils were on offense and not running the fast break, it was their control to wait for the open shot that drove them.

“We were able to get some good looks at the rim. I thought our passing in the first half was really good," Polis said.

Polis credited his team for the hot start as they bounced back from a tough loss on the road at Linn-Benton. He noted they are trying to learn as much as they can from tough games like those at this early juncture.

“Whenever you lose, you want to come back and you want to correct those mistakes and always get better,” Polis said. “That’s what we’re trying to do at this part of the season. It’s about learning more about our team and figuring out what some of our rotations are.”

LCC (7-2) will look to keep things rolling against Walla Walla on Saturday before closing the tournament with Portland on Sunday.

“Can we keep it going? That’s something we hope to find out tomorrow,” Polis said in an apparent challenge to his squad.

