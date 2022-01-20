NWAC Men’s Basketball: LCC hits the ground running with big win over Green River

The LCC men’s basketball team didn’t look like a squad that had just sat through nearly a month without any games due to the NWAC’s pause in play due to COVID-19. The Red Devils knocked down their shots and played stout defense to earn a 90-49 win over Green River at Myklebust Gymnasium on Wednesday.

“You never know what to expect when you haven’t played in a month,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “It kind of felt like another preseason for us. We didn’t really know what to expect, it kind of felt like the first game of the year to be honest.”

If it was the first game of the year, then the Red Devils just put the rest of the NWAC on notice.

“Guys were ready to play,” Polis said. “They came out really determined, focused with really good intensity and we were lucky enough to hit some shots in the first half.”

LCC’s shooters started hot and knocked down 10 threes in the first half as they built a 46-21 lead by the break.

Sherman Royal III and Dakota Reber led the offense for the Devils and played a major role on the other side of the ball as well.

“Guys were really locked into the game plan and they took some pride in their defense,” Polis said. “Sherman Royal and Dakota Reber played outstanding defense against their two best players.”

Royal and Reber were also lights out from long range. Royal was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and Reber finished 4-for-5. Royal’s 17 points led all players and Reber was right behind whim with 15. Reber also tied Mark Morris alum Ashton Harvey with a game-high seven rebounds.

“I think it’s kudos to our guys,” Polis said, crediting his sophomore leaders like Royal and Reber as well as Ky-mani Pollard and Solomon Campbell. “You’ve got to give our guys a lot of props. When you haven’t played for four weeks — and I know everyone else is in that same boat — but to come out tonight and put that performance together was very impressive.”

The Red Devils did what they could to keep things sharp over the break as they worked on overall improvement without another team to match up against.

“We wanted to stay crisp and focused,” Polis said. “We were able to go over some things offensively and defensively and maybe fine-tune some things on both sides of the floor.”

LCC doesn’t have as many kinks to work out as Polis may have expected, but they aren’t counting chickens before they hatch. Instead they are taking that same, age-old approach to the remainder of the season.

“We’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Polis said. “The west region is always difficult, you’ve got to win on the road and protect your home court. Over these next two months we’re going to have to get after it.”

LCC (9-3) hosts Pierce at 7 p.m., Saturday, at Myklebust Gymnasium.

