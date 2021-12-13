NWAC Men’s Basketball: LCC comes up short against Linn-Benton

ALBANY — LCC dug its way out of an early hole against Linn-Benton on Sunday to take a second-half lead, but the Red Devils couldn’t hang on as the Roadrunners fought back to win 85-81 and hand the Red Devils their second loss of the season.

LCC fell behind early after a slow start on the offensive end while the Roadrunners jumped out to a 14-5 lead across the first five minutes of the game.

The Red Devils closed the gap to five by the half before coming out of the break strong, tying the game at 56 all seven minutes into the half. LCC even built a 67-60 lead around the 10-minute mark as Keyline Vance followed a made jumper with a 3-pointer.

LCC pushed its lead as high as 10 points at 78-68 with four minutes left, but the Roadrunners fought back across the final minutes with a 10-0 run to tie the game at 78 with 1:36 remaining. After a 3-pointer from Ky-mani Pollard gave the Devils the lead right back, LCC was held scoreless across the final minute as the Roadrunners finished by scoring the last six-points to take the win.

Kyle Gruhler came off the bench to score a team-high 14 points for the Red Devils while also leading the team with seven rebounds. Vance and Dakota Reber both added 11 for LCC while Pollard, Sherman Royal III and Cole Hardy added eight points each.

Kye Blaser led the Roadrunners with 22 points.

LCC (6-2) will host the NWAC Crossover tournament this weekend at Myklebust Gymnasium. They open with Whatcom at 7 p.m., Friday, before taking on Walla Walla on Saturday and Portland College on Sunday.

