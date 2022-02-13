NWAC Men’s Basketball: LCC bench provides boost in win over Grays Harbor

The LCC men’s basketball team went scoreless in the opening minutes of Saturday night’s NWAC West showdown with Grays Harbor, but the Red Devils rallied thanks to a spark from their bench and took down the Chokers 82-69.

The Red Devils were asleep at the start, struggling to find a bucket as they spotted the Chokers an 8-0 lead. But Kyle Gruhler took it upon himself to get the Red Devils rolling, breaking off a 7-0 run on his own to put the Devils back in the game.

The Red Devils would go on to outscore the Chokers 35-18 across the remainder of the first half to take a 42-26 lead thanks to some fresh legs off the bench.

“We had to make an adjustment and we had to make some substitutions and some guys came in…I was really proud of how the group responded after that 8-0 run at the beginning of the game,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “I thought some of our bench guys were ready to play tonight and gave us a big spark.”

The Devils also locked down on defense to seriously slow the Chokers’ scoring efforts.

“I thought we did a great job of protecting the rim,” Polis said. “They have an outstanding big man, (David) Featherston, who’s been putting up some big numbers. I think he had some points tonight but he had to really work hard for those points.

A couple of Longview Locals helped give the Devils a shot of life. Mark Morris alum Ashton Harvey dropped in eight points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

“Ashton’s got a motor,” Polis said. “He works hard and he goes and gets those boards and doesn’t mind some contact and playing through it.”

Former R.A. Long Lumberjack Cameron Holden also boosted the Devils with six points and five boards with an assist and a steal in 17 minutes on the floor.

“I thought Cam Holden came in and gave us some good minutes,” Polis said. “Really proud of him…gave us a little bit of a pick-me-up in terms of just using his quickness and speed.”

The Chokers managed to outscore the Devils 43-40 in the second half, but LCC’s lead, which grew beyond 20 points at multiple points, never felt a serious threat as the chokers failed to bring the lead to single digits in the second half.

The LCC bench accounted for 37 points — 21 in the first half — to take some stress off the starting crew.

“We’ve got a deep team with a lot of guys that can play hoops and these are the times to use them when you need a little bit of a pick-me-up,” Polis said.

Dakota Reber led the Devils with 15 points and seven rebounds. Gruhler added 14 and Emmanuel Steward finished with nine points to lead the list of Red Devil reserves.

LCC (14-4, 6-1 league) is on the road in both games this week, starting with a trip to Auburn to take on Green River on Wednesday.

