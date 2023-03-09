The Lower Columbia men’s basketball team won its fourth consecutive NWAC West Region title last week and with that came requisite all-league honors on Tuesday.

Red Devil sophomore guard Emanuel Steward was recognized as the West Region MVP after a season in which he averaged 16.2 points per game and shot an impressive 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

LCC coach Mickey Polis was named the Coach of the Year after guiding his men’s squad to a 13-1 conference season and 23-5 overall record in the regular season.

Polis heaped praise on his lead guard who took on more responsibility in his sophomore season. After coming to LCC as a bona fide shooting guard, Steward took on the challenge of playing the point this season and did so expertly. The role meant bringing the ball up against pressure and leading the Red Devils into their offensive sets with more regularity.

“When we first got Emanuel, he was a legit two guard. He has evolved more into that point guard for us,” said Polis. “He’s done a fantastic job of that this year for us… I have been really impressed with his poise and his court awareness. He can also score it. He has shot the ball really well this year. A very well deserving Player of the Year award for Emanuel.”

In addition to the awards for Steward and Polis, sophomore guard Sherman Royal III was named to the West Region first team. Royal III averaged 12.6 points per game and was a key second option in the LCC offense.

Jonah Zeller and Cole Hardy made the West Region All-Defensive team and Ashton Harvey (8.7 ppg, 57.3 field goal percentage) and Kaden Horn (10.8 and 39.4 percent from three-point range) received West Region second team recognition.

The LCC women finished third in the West Region with a 9-3 league mark after entering the final day of the regular season with a shot at a division title.

On Tuesday, the Red Devils saw sophomore guards Paige Mace and Katelynn Forner named to the West Region All-Defensive team and Courtney Swan earned second team honors.