NWAC Basketball Roundup: Lower Columbia women eviscerate Edmonds

ONTARIO, Ore. — The Lower Columbia women's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant first-half performance in which it built a 26-point lead en route to an 88-55 victory against Edmonds in its opening game at the NWAC Crossover, Friday.

The Red Devils were able to exact some revenge against Edmonds after they lost by 13 points to the Tritons a little over a week ago on their home floor. This time the Red Devils got out of the gates strong, opening the game with a 14-0 run over the five minutes with Courtney Swan and Katie Hanson creating turnovers.

The Tritons got going as the quarter came to a close, pulling to within 16-9 with a little over two minutes remaining. However, the Red Devils went on another run, this one 17-2 over four minutes capped by a Bailee Larson three-pointer at the 7:28 mark to essentially bury Edmonds a little over 12 minutes into the game.

Edmonds struggled from the field the entire 40 minutes, finishing at 24 percent on 17-for-69 shooting and 18 percent from beyond the arc (3-for-16).

Sophomores Katelynn Forner and Aivine Soakai led Lower Columbia’s four double-digit scorers with 17 and 16 points respectively. Kyla McCallum added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds off the bench and Paige Mace scored 15 points.

Lower Columbia outrebounded the Tritons 42-27 while shooting 57 percent from the field, including 54 percent from three-point land, 13-for-24. In fact, that performance was a shade off its performance from the foul line where the team finished just 13-for-22.

Freshman Layla Young led the Tritons with 12 points.

The Red Devils lost their previous three games after opening the season 5-1 as their leading scorer Jazlynn Novelli left the team prior to the game against Peninsula on December 4.

Lower Columbia (6-4) will look to build off its dominant win on Saturday as it continues play in the NWAC Crossover with a matchup against Treasure Valley at 3 p.m.

Red Devils fall at the buzzer to Columbia Basin

ALBANY, Ore. — One day after Lower Columbia emerged victorious with a buzzer-beater by Kaden Horn, it tasted its own medicine as Malakai Munoz served it up cold by finishing at the rim as the horn sounded to give Columbia Basin a 76-74 win Friday in the second round of the NWAC Crossover.

The game-winning shot was the only bucket for Munoz in 32 minutes on the court. He had two steals and three turnovers. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, all that mattered in the end was his lay-in.

Lower Columbia held a 74-72 lead when Carter McCoy put Lower Columbia ahead 74-72 with a lay-up with 13 seconds left. But the Red Devils gave up the tying jumper to Latrell Barker with seven seconds to play and then Munoz got his chance at the buzzer after the ball was stolen away.

Amar Rivers led the Hawks with 19 points. Bobby Siebers added 15 points while Barker had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Columbia Basin shot 56 percent from the field and 7-for-15 from three-point range.

The two teams were nearly even in the rebounding margin, the Red Devils holding a 29-28 edge, but their 9-for-20 performance from the foul line cost them in the two-point loss.

Emanuel Steward once again led the Red Devils in scoring with 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field. Cameron Holden had 14 points and McCoy added 12 points and six rebounds.

Lower Columbia (8-3) will look to bounce back against Linn-Benton in the NWAC Crossover Saturday at 4 p.m.