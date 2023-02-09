TACOMA — Kaden Horn finished with 31 points and Lower Columbia pulled away from Tacoma by a score of 75-61 for its fifth consecutive win within the NWAC West division, Wednesday.

With the win, Lower Columbia remained in a tie atop the West division standings with Green River at 7-1, two games ahead of Pierce College.

The Red Devils led 34-33 after a tight first half. The game turned early in the second half when the Red Devils opened with a 9-0 run keyed by a pair of three-pointers from Horn and Cole Hardy to take a 43-36 lead with 14:47 left to play. The Titans fought back to get within three points, 48-45 with 11:39 left only to see LCC return fire with a 10-0 run to stretch the lead out to 13 points, 58-45.

The Titans never got closer than five points after that.

Horn finished 7-for-11 from the field and 15-for-16 from the free-throw line to lead the Red Devils. Sherman Royal III added 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead LCC on the glass. Cameron Holden scored 10 points in 15 minutes off the bench.

Lower Columbia finished 7-for-17 from beyond the arc as a team. It went 22-for-30 from the foul line as a team. The Red Devils held Tacoma to 34 percent field-goal shooting.

Xavier Savage finished with 15 points to lead the Titans and Roman Lewis added 14 points.

Lower Columbia (17-5, 7-1 league) plays at Grays Harbor on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Swan, Red Devils rout Tacoma

TACOMA — Lower Columbia bounced back from a close loss to Green River last week by beating Tacoma 75-52, Wednesday night.

Courtney Swan scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four steals to lead the Red Devils who had four players in double figures in the win. Katie Hanson scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, Aivine Soakai had 13 points and nine rebounds and Katelynn Forner added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven steals.

Lower Columbia pulled away in the third quarter after taking a 38-33 lead into halftime. The Red Devils went on a 21-9 run to build a 59-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter. LCC shot 37.5 percent from the field while holding Tacoma to 32 percent. It also outrebounded the Titans 40 rebounds to 27 and forced 32 turnovers. Lower Columbia won despite shooting 8-for-20 from the free-throw line.

The win helped LCC stay in a tie atop the NWAC West division with Green River with a 6-1 record.

Ciera Jorge led the Titans with 19 points in the loss.

Lower Columbia (16-6, 6-1 league) will play at Grays Harbor on Saturday.