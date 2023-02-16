Think about a line graph. Close your eyes (or don’t, you’re reading) and imagine which way you want it to go. Up and to the right, right? That shows progress. Improvement. An upward trajectory, it’s called.

It’s fair to say that the Lower Columbia men’s basketball is on one of those, what do you call them, upward trajectories.

After a thoroughly dominating 97-54 win over South Puget Sound, the Red Devils sit atop the West Division and they have no plans of coming down.

“I love everybody, the mindset of everybody on our team,” coach Mickey Polis said. “I think we’re all kind of figuring out what we can do individually to be the best team we can possibly be.”

Coach Mickey Polis wouldn’t say this was LCC’s best start-to-finish performance of the year. But it’s certainly possible it might be.

Lower Columbia had four double-figure scorers on the night. Emmanuel Steward had 20 on 7-of-10 and 4-of-5 shooting. Sherman Royal III had 17 points and five rebounds and was near unstoppable in the middle of SPS’s zone. Ashton Harvey had 15 points, much of it coming late when SPS was just thinking about getting out of town. And Cameron Holden had 10 points and is rapidly finding a niche as a defense and dribble-drive guy off the bench.

Things are starting to come together for the Red Devils if they haven’t already. Seven straight wins is not meaningless. LCC has scored 90-plus points in three of its last five games. And the Red Devils avenged their only division loss to these South Puget Sound Clippers in a big way.

“We definitely knew we had to come out and take care of business,” Mekhi Morris said. “We knew they were gonna try and come out and win two (against us) for a spot in the playoffs. We had to take care of business and get on them early.”

There is one player’s emergence lately that is really a microcosm of LCC’s, ahem, upward trajectory. And that’s Morris.

A freshman from Sacramento, Morris has gotten sporadic minutes — never fully sitting but sometimes his shifts are quick and unpredictable as Polis searches for what works best.

But he might’ve had his best game Wednesday night, scoring nine points with three rebounds (two offensive), three assists and a steal.

Polis talked postgame about how the game is starting to slow down for guys, that they’re getting comfortable playing college basketball. Morris was one of the guys he was thinking about.

And Morris agrees.

“Coach Polis and Coach (Allan) Brown are encouraging me, have confidence in me,” Morris said. “I was mainly just trying to find my role on this team. Coach has been telling me to push the pace, push the ball, find my open teammates and definitely get into the paint and draw and kick it out.”

This space has been full of discussions and celebrations of LCC’s offensive capabilities. Steward, Royal and Hardy are all fine offensive players who know how to pick their spots. Hardy’s numbers might not always reflect that but it’s true. And we’ve discussed Hardy’s ability to play at the defensive end, as well.

But there’s an aspect of LCC’s men’s basketball team that hasn’t been mentioned too much in this space.

The Red Devils go 10 deep, and there isn’t a redundant piece in the bunch. Each player does something unique. Steward and Royal have similar games but Royal thrives in the midrange and Steward is more consistent from outside.

Kaden Horn is a sharpshooter. Cole Hardy is springy and can shoot, and Carter McCoy is an athlete who seems like he can get any rebound.

Jonah Zeller is super tall and has a knack for getting his defender in a bad spot with good feet. Harvey can score in myriad ways down low. Jake Leitz is long and brings a willingness to do unseen or unnoticed things.

Holden is a clever slasher who can fit in passes anywhere and Morris is settling in as a pesky on-ball defender who, when playing assertively, can get to the rim when he wants.

And as guys find and become comfortable with their role, this depth becomes a huge asset as the Red Devils set their eyes on an NWAC championship.

“I’d definitely say a 10 out of 10,” Morris said of the team’s confidence level. “We’re at the top right now.”

LCC (19-5, 9-1) host Pierce College on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Red Devil women blow big halftime lead

There has been no shortage of adversity for the Lower Columbia women’s basketball team. The word comes up a lot in this space.

And that was the plan. Coach Lucas Myers knew his defending champion Red Devils weren’t going to have an easy go of it. It’s the nature of the being champion. Every game is a chance to beat the champion. Every game is a measuring stick for everyone else.

So thus has been the 2022-23 season. And after a 62-55 loss to South Puget Sound on Wednesday, the Red Devils have more soul-searching to do and more adversity to face as the season grows short.

“We’ve had our moments where we haven’t responded well, and we’ve had moments where we’ve done better,” Myers said. “I think we still have a long ways to go in terms of getting mentally tougher with this squad. I think it’s really good for our freshman to learn that you don’t just get wins handed to you just because you’re LCC.”

This loss really does encapsulate the season as a whole for the Red Devils.

Behind what Myers called the best half of basketball they’ve played in weeks, the Red Devils built a 17-point halftime lead. Things seemed to be going swimmingly.

But Katelynn Forner, who hadn’t practiced in several days, couldn’t fight through whatever kept her off the court any longer and had to sit. Aivine Soakai fouled out, and Lexi Roberts wasn’t there to fill in due to a barking ankle.

And so the Red Devils fell into bad habits. A mistake here and trying to make up for it there. Chasing the game instead of playing it.

It led to just 19 second-half points. South Puget Sound scored 19 in the fourth quarter alone and managed to pull away, despite its best attempts to give it all back late in the fourth quarter.

“We still, if we just execute, win that game,” Myers said. “Up 17 at the half, then to lose it. Sickening as a coach, but something that we gotta keep watching film and learn from. Four more games to keep getting better to give ourselves a chance to make a run in the playoffs.

Lower Columbia is now in second place in the West division, a game behind Green River in the loss column and tied with SPSC there.

LCC (17-7, 7-2) hosts Pierce on Saturday at 5 p.m.

A rematch with Green River looms in a couple weeks, where the Red Devils could still potentially claim at least a share of the West Division crown, so long as they learn their lessons in time.