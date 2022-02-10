NWAC Basketball Roundup: Lower Columbia holds off South Puget Sound

The LCC men’s basketball team was in control and in the lead for much of Wednesday night’s matchup with South Puget Sound, but no matter how hard the Red Devils tried, they could never truly pull away from the Clippers. But LCC still managed to outlast SPS and the Red Devils survived with a 71-69 win in NWAC West Region play.

Every time the Devils managed to string points together to build a multiple score lead, it seemed as though the Clippers had a 3-pointer in their back pocket to claw right back within a make or two of tying the Red Devils.

LCC finally managed to hold off SPS around the five-minute mark, building an eight-point lead at 67-59. But another timely three, paired with an electric one-handed alley oop finish from Mekhi Speller-Hale had the Clippers back within three in the final minutes where the LCC defense stepped in to take the wind out of the Clippers’ sails.

“We got some stops at the end,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “It’s nice to have an eight-point lead and they you’ve got to kind of hold on. They hit some big shots, absolutely…but we were able to tighten up at the end and get a couple steals.”

The Red Devils had the ball in the final seconds and the Clippers decided not to foul in hopes of stopping LCC and knocking down a game-tying three on the other end, but Solomon Campbell had different ideas. After a Ky-mani-Pollard miss with an empty shot clock, Campbell was in the right spot for a tip-in to give LCC a 71-66 lead with three seconds left. The Clippers managed to hit the three that would have tied the game in those three seconds, so Campbell’s tip became the difference-maker.

“That’s a huge tip-in,” Polis said. “That might be one of our plays of the year.”

Sherman Royal did a bit of everything for the Red Devils, leading all scorers with 21 points. Royal also tallied a double-double with a team-high 12 rebounds and nabbed four steals on the night to lead the Devils on defense.

“I though he played real possessed last night, he played like a man-child out there getting rebounds,” Polis said.

Royal said he took a step back and played under control in the standout showing.

“I was just taking my time,” he said. “I didn’t rush at all. I took smart shots, easy shots. I took a few tough ones but those are just test shots just to get the feel.”

He also added that the Red Devils did what they had to do down the closing stretch to sink the Clippers.

“We had to play tough,” he said. “I think we played tough tonight. We just had to step up our game. They went on a couple runs and we had to stop them.”

Pollard added 15 points for LCC as the only other Devil in double figures and Campbell, Kyle Gruhler and Emanuel Steward all added eight for LCC.

The Red Devils got the win in spite of the fact that the Clippers were something of an unknown commodity. They finally have their full roster in place after dealing with some injuries, giving LCC a new look.

“They finally got their final team back healthy…We got them right off the bat and we haven’t been able to watch a whole lot of film with their entire team back,” Polis said.

LCC struggled through a bit of an off shooting night, knocking down just 45% of their shots from the field and 20% of their three point attempts, but that never changed Polis’ game plan.

“I think it’s about getting the best shot we can possibly get and whether that’s a three or a two, we want to get the best shot,” he said. “Whether we’re shooting bad or not.”

LCC (13-4, 5-1 league) will be at home again on Saturday against Grays Harbor at 7 p.m.

Noyes leads LCC women past SPS

The LCC women’s basketball team was back to dominating the paint on Wednesday in a 73-52 win over South Puget Sound.

Jodi Noyes controlled the pain for the Red Devils, on her way to 20 points and 12 rebounds on the game, leading all players in both categories.

The Red Devils built a 40-27 lead in the first have, but the Clippers managed to cut the lead down to three at 52-49 entering the fourth quarter.

“Third quarter energy was still good, we just made a lot of mistakes,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “We played too fast and turned the ball over and gave South Puget Sound life and they executed really well.”

After letting the Clippers back into the game, LCC absolutely dominated the fourth quarter, finishing on a 21-3 run in the fourth to separate from the Clippers in a big way. Myers admits that the faulty third quarter could have been caused by leaving the press on longer than he should have as the Clippers found the weak points and took advantage of it as they made their way back into the game.

Noyes’ dominance in the paint marks a return to what the Red Devils typically have tried to do this season. LCC had gone away from the paint-dominated play in recent matchups as opposing squads have suffocated the box in hopes of halting the Red Devils’ attack.

“Some weeks you’re going to have it, some weeks things don’t go your way,” Myers said before mentioning Noyes’ big night. “They didn’t double and triple her a much as some of the other teams have and so that opened up a lot more for her.”

Myers hopes tonight starts a trend for the rest of the season.

“We definitely want to play inside out,” he said. “Whether we’re playing our zone offense or man-to-man offense, our offense is designed to go through the paint.”

Chinedu Nnadi added 13 points off the bench for the Red Devils and Katelynn Foner tacked on 10 points and picked up five assists and five steals as a standout on the defensive end along with Kelso alum Ally Harman.

“Ally Harman and Katelynn Forner were huge defensively and making plays in the fourth quarter for us as well,” Myers said.

LCC (16-1, 7-0 league) gets the week off before travelling to Auburn to take on Green River on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.