NWAC Basketball Roundup: LCC women keep rolling, men slip at Highline

DES MOINES — The LCC women’s basketball team kept their strong season rolling with a 71-42 win over Highline in NWAC West play on Saturday.

The Red Devils took some time to wake up, but once they got their defense in check they took it to the Thunderbirds and shut them down in the process.

“We were a little slow to start, but it’s always tough travelling two hours and playing at noon on a Saturday up there,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “Highline is always kind of a tough place to play, but we got it going in the second quarter.”

The Red Devils had a 14-12 lead after a quarter before holding the Thunderbirds to just six points in the second to take a 30-18 lead.

“We kind of reset and woke up and took care business in the second half and had a really good showing from our bench,” Myers said.

The Red Devils’ offense came alive and put up 22 points in the third. Michaela Harris provided the spark, pouring in 15 of her game-high 19 points in the third.

“Michaela just got really aggressive, especially in the third quarter,” Myers said. “They went man-to-man and we’re really tough to defend man-to-man so we kind of just got her the ball and let her go to work.”

Harris was unstoppable against the Thunderbirds’ straight up defense, scoring on five straight possessions as the Red Devils pulled away.

LCC tacked on 19 points in the fourth to close out the win and 17 of those points came from the bench.

“That was nice to see and good for their development and experience,” Myers said.

Harris also finished with three assists and two steals. Jazlynn Novelli and Chinedu Nnadi continued to be the second wind for the Devils, combining for 25 points off the bench. Novelli scored 15 and Nnadi tacked on 10. Danica Schmidt led the Red Devils with eight boards on the game.

While Novelli and Nnadi have provided life from the bench all year, Myers mentioned the added support from other role players on Saturday.

“Katie Hanson and Caitlin Wachmann came in and did a fantastic job against the zone, getting easy looks and moving the ball really well,” he said.

Myers is still looking for that “complete game” that all coaches strive for, but he also continues to see new pieces fall into place with each passing game.

“I think we’re starting to see the spots better, move the ball better and get easier looks and not depend on 3-pointers and get to the rim,” Myers said.

LCC (15-1, 5-0 league) still sits atop the NWAC West as they prep for South Puget sound at home at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Highline pulls away from LCC men

DES MOINES — The LCC men’s basketball team saw Highline slowly pull away on Saturday to hand the Red Devils an 84-70 loss, their first NWAC West region loss of the season.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “They made their run and unfortunately we didn’t get a chance to make ours.”

The Red Devils and Thunderbirds went back and forth for the majority of the night. Both teams scored at similar paces and no team gained more than a two possession cushion for the first 30 minutes.

Everything began to change at the nine-minute mark with the game tied at 52. The Thunderbirds strung together a few points to give themselves a small cushion and slowly built on their lead as the Red Devils couldn’t put together a run to match.

“Whenever you go on the road you have to play well,” Polis said. “Unfortunately for us we didn’t play well for a stretch of time…that’s the nature of college basketball.”

Dakota Reber had a strong night for the Red Devils in the loss, notching a double-double with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Gruhler added 17 points and five rebounds and knocked down three shots from long range, while Solomon Campbell totaled 11 points and six boards.

Jalen Fayson was the leader in the clubhouse for the Thunderbirds with 16 points and 15 rebounds while Bradley Graham added 16 points and six rebounds for Highline.

Polis said LCC can use the fuel from their first conference loss as they move forward and keep aiming high.

“Learning experience for us, but we’re still in a great position to achieve everything we want to achieve going forward,” Polis said. “It was one of those games where some things just didn’t go our way and that’s basketball and we move onto the next on,” he said.

LCC (12-5, 4-1 league) hosts South Puget Sound at home at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.