NWAC Basketball Roundup: LCC Women demolish Green River

AUBURN — Just about everything went right for the LCC women’s basketball team against Green River on Wednesday night. The Red Devils finished with six players in double figures and dropped the Gators 82-45 to remain unbeaten in the NWAC West Region.

“It was a great team effort tonight,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said. “We shared the ball well, moved the ball really well and got good looks for everyone. Anytime you can get six players in double figures you’re doing something right on offense.”

The Red Devils’ offense started like it normally does, using a high intensity press to turn hounding defense into easy offense on the other end of the floor.

“First and foremost for us, like usual, our defensive pressure and our full court press really set the pace from the get go,” Myers said.

The Red Devils tallied 26 steals as a team and forced 36 Gator turnovers as a result. Kelso alum Ally Harman led the defensive attack with five steals on the night and Katelynn Forner, Danica Schmidt and Wahkiakum alum Paige Mace all nabbed four steals.

“That led to a lot of our easy looks and just ball movement and getting them on their heels,” Myers said. “And then we did a great job of moving the ball against their zone on offense and not settling for shots.”

The Red Devils’ nearly 40-point win gets them back to where they’d like to be from on offensive standpoint, putting up big numbers at a high rate without rushing shots or settling for bad looks.

“It was just really nice to see us get back in the 80s in scoring and move the ball well and just had really good shot selection,” Myers said. “I was really pleased there because that’s something we’ve been working on is how do we continue to play with tempo and (speed) with better decision making.”

Jodi Noyes and Chinedu Nnadi led the Devils in scoring with 13 points apiece. Forner and Harman both added 10 points and Jazlynn Novelli joined Nnadi in double figures off the bench with 11. Schmidt finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in the winning effort.

“Danica Schmidt had a great game, just great energy…(she) made a lot of stuff happen in our press just getting hands on the ball and being in the right spot,” Myers said.

LCC (17-1, 7-0 league) will look to keep its perfect league record in tact when they head to Lakewood to take on Pierce on Saturday.

LCC Men can’t catch Gators

The LCC men’s basketball team fell in a hole in the second half that was too steep to climb out of against Green River on Wednesday night. The Gators held off the Red Devils comeback attempts for a 63-59 outcome in NWAC West region play.

After a slow start on offense, the Devils looked like they were ready to hit their stride over the final 2:30 of the first half. Trailing 27-20, LCC finished the half on a 9-0 run capped by an Emanuel Steward three-pointer to take a 29-27 lead at the break.

But the Red Devils’ struggles continued out of the locker room allowing the Gators to start the half on a 21-8 run to take a 48-37 lead.

The Red Devils slowly began to start chipping away at the Gator advantage across the final 10 minutes of the game, closing the gap to as few as two points with 11 seconds left, but the Gators hit their free throws when it counted and closed out the Devils.

Ky-Mani Pollard led the Red Devils with 14 points and Steward came off the bench to add 13 for LCC. Sherman Royal III added eight points and grabbed nine rebounds while Kyle Gruhler led LCC with nine boards on the night.

The bulk of Green River’s scoring came from just three players as Anthony McDade led all scorers with 18 points and Zane Foster and Trey Anderson both added 15 points for the Gators.

LCC (14-5, 6-2 league) now falls into second place in the NWAC West Region behind Tacoma after its second league loss of the season. The Red Devils will look to get back on track at Pierce on Saturday.

