NWAC Basketball Roundup: LCC women beat Shoreline, fall to Walla Walla to end unbeaten streak

WALLA WALLA — After a win over Linn-Benton to open the NWAC Crossover Tournament on Friday, the LCC women’s basketball team split its games on Saturday and Sunday to finish 2-1 on the tournament.

The Red Devils beat Shoreline 84-80 in a shootout on Saturday, before falling 61-58 to Walla Walla on Sunday. That loss snapped a 19 game win-streak that spanned all of the COVID-shortened spring season and the start to this season. LCC’s last loss came at the hands of North Idaho College on March 5, 2020 during the final game before the NWAC Tournament was called off due to the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

The LCC offense was clicking against Shoreline on Saturday with four Red Devils marking double-digit scoring totals while LCC hung on to hold off a charging Dolphins squad.

The Red Devils led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, but Shoreline closed the gap and took the lead around the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Trailing 78-76 with two minutes left, the Red Devils closed out on an 8-2 run to escape with the win with the help of a blocked 3-point attempt by Danica Schmidt to clinch things for the Red Devils.

“Our experienced sophomores did what they needed to do down the stretch to take care of business and come away with a win,” LCC coach Lucas Myers said.

Jodi Noyes continued her strong season in the post with 17 points to lead all scorers. Jazlyn Novelli came off the bench to add 16 points for LCC while Chinedu Nnadi added 12 and Wahkiakum alum Paige Mace chipped in 11.

Kelso grad Ally Harman led the Devils with eight rebounds to go along with four assists and Katelynn Forner matched her seven points with seven assists.

On Sunday, the Red Devils ran into their first road block: Walla Walla. After six straight games of scoring 70 or more points, the Red Devils were held to 58 points by the Warriors in their first loss of the season.

“Played well but couldn’t get shots to fall,” Myers said. “Missed a lot of open shots and Walla Walla played well.”

The Red Devils went cold in the second quarter, scoring just eight points and allowing the Warriors to build a 34-24 lead at the half.

The Red Devils made multiple runs at the Warriors, but each time Walla Walla held them off. LCC closed the gap all the way to one with 1:35 left in the game, but the Red Devils couldn’t find the bottom of the net for the remainder of the game.

Despite the slow night on offense, Noyes still added 25 points and seven rebounds for LCC. Schmidt scored seven points and grabbed nine boards

LCC (10-1) has the week off before hosting the Red Devil Holiday Classic. The Red Devils will look to get back to their winning ways when they open the tournament with Mt. Hood at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Red Devil men take down Walla Walla, fall to PDX

The LCC men were in action over the weekend, hosting their own NWAC Crossover Tournament at Myklebust Gymnasium. The Red Devils picked up a win over Whatcom on Friday and followed it up by taking down Walla Walla 84-72 on Saturday. But Portland avenged a loss against LCC from earlier this season by taking down the Red Devils 70-60 on Sunday.

Kyle Gruhler was a key piece in LCC’s comeback win over Walla Walla on Saturday. Gruhler led all scorers with 23 points as LCC turned a 45-38 halftime deficit into a 12-point win.

The Red Devils got it done on the defensive end after allowing a big first half for the Warriors offense. LCC locked down in the second, holding Walla Walla to just 27 points across the final 20 minutes.

The Red Devils made their mark from beyond the arc, knocking down 11-of-29 attempts from long range — led by Gruhler and Keylin Vance with three each — while holding the Warriors to just four makes in 17 attempts for a 23.5% clip from three-point land.

Vance tacked on 18 points for the Red Devils and Ky-mani Pollard was also in double digits with 12. Dakota Reber led the way in rebounding with six boards to go along with his eight points. Off the bench, Carter McCoy and R.A. Long alum Cameron Holden both added eight points in LCC’s win.

On Sunday, the Red Devils couldn’t replicate their performance and slowed on offense as Portland evened the season series between the two teams.

Both squads struggled to make shots in the first half, but the Red Devils still managed to take a 28-23 lead at the half. Then Portland found its groove with 47 second-half points and the Red Devils couldn’t keep up, adding just 32 to their first half total.

After a strong night from downtown on Saturday, the Devils sunk just 4-of-26 threes against the Panthers on Sunday. Gruhler managed to stay hot with 16 points to lead the Red Devils and added three more makes from long range. Pollard added 14 points and Reber grabbed a game-high 11 boards in the loss.

LCC (8-3) will get a break for the holiday week before they retake Myklebust Gymnasium against Bellevue on Dec. 30.

