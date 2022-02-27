NWAC Basketball Roundup: LCC women beat Centralia, clinch West crown

CENTRALIA — The LCC women’s basketball worked its way through a slow start to pick up a 62-50 win over Centralia on Saturday and clinch the NWAC West Region title in the process.

The Red Devils struggled to knock down shots early, falling behind 14-10 after the first, but they bounced back and took the lead in the second, outscoring the Trailblazers 19-11 to take a 29-25 lead at the half.

The Red Devils’ defense took control in the third quarter, holding the Blazers to just nine points as they extended their lead to 47-34 heading to the fourth, where they managed to hold off any last ditch runs from the Blazers to pick up the win.

Jazlynn Novelli came off the bench and knocked down 4-of-8 threes to lead the Red Devils with 14 points. Chinedu Nnadi also provided a spark for LCC, coming in and adding 10 points and five rebounds.

Michaela Harris added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists and Wahkiakum's own Paige Mace had a well-rounded game off the bench with nine points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals to help drive the LCC win.

LCC (20-1, 10-0 league) has dominated the NWAC West Region all season and after downing the second place Blazers officially clinch the West Region and will be the West’s top seed in the NWAC Basketball championships after they complete the final two games on their schedule.

Up next, the Devils will be at home for sophomore night against Highline at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Myklebust Gymnasium.

LCC Men keep scoring, outpace Centralia

CENTRALIA — The LCC men put up 100 points for the second game in a row and walked away as winners once again after a 102-92 win over Centralia on Saturday.

Six Red Devils were in double figures on the game as they continue to push the pace on the offensive end.

Ky-mani Pollard led the balanced and tenacious scoring attacking with 19 points and added five assists while knocking down shots at an 80% clip. Emanuel Steward added 18 for the Devils and Sherman Royal finished with a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Also in double figures were Keylin Vance (14), Cole Hardy (13) and Dakota Reber (11).

Kyle Gruhler added nine points and managed to grab a game-high 14 rebounds in the win.

The Devils started at a blistering pace, breaking off a 29-7 run across the first eight minutes of the game to swing the momentum their way early.

The Blazers would come back to bite a chunk out of the lead, but the Devils still took a 53-40 advantage at the half.

LCC broke off another run in the heart of the second half to extend its lead to 87-61 before the Blazers made a late charge thanks to five threes in the final 2:30 to make the score look a little less lopsided, but the Red Devils dominated from the start and cruised to the road victory over the Blazers.

LCC (17-5, 9-2 league) stays atop the NWAC West with two games to play. They’ll host Highline at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for sophomore night.

