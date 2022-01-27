NWAC Basketball Roundup: LCC men hold on to beat Tacoma

TACOMA — The LCC men’s basketball team was able to hang on for a 73-70 win over Tacoma in NWAC play on Wednesday.

The Red Devils found themselves trailing 39-35 at the half after Tacoma went on a short run at the end of the half. But the Red Devils worked back to take the lead on a layup from Solomon Campbell at the 13-minute mark and LCC wouldn’t trail against for the remainder of the game.

Tacoma made a late charge to claw back within one with just under two minutes left, but a clutch make from Kyle Gruhler followed by a pair of free throw from Sherman Royal III iced the win.

The Red Devils’ starters did the bulk of the work on the scoreboard, combining for 66 of LCC’s 73 points. Kyle Gruhler led all players with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Ky-Mani pollard scored 17 points and added three assists and three steals, and Royal and Campbell both scored 13 while Royal grabbed seven rebounds and Campbell snatched six.

The Red Devils made 53% of their attempts from the field (31-of-58), but were cold from distance, connecting on just three 3-pointers on 14 attempts.

On defense, the Devils held the Titans under 40% from the field (25-of-67), but Tacoma was able to stick around thanks to seven threes as a team and 13-of-15 makes from the charity stripe.

The Titans were led by Solomon McGinnis, who dropped 17 points on the night.

LCC (11-3, 3-0 league) will take a week off before hosting Centralia on Feb. 2.

Red Devil women blow the doors off Tacoma in the third

The LCC women’s team was also in Tacoma for a faceoff with the Titans and the Red Devils were able to pull off a comfortable 74-58 win.

The Red Devils worked their way to a 10-point lead after outpacing the Titans 19-9 in the first quarter. But the Titans gained some ground back as LCC’s lead was cut to 32-25 at the half.

Then the Red Devils took over in the third. They broke away on offense for 27 points to boost their lead to 59-41 entering the fourth to take all the momentum and pick up the win.

Chinedu Nnadi came off the bench to lead the Red Devils with a game-high 17 points on an efficient 7-for-12 from the field. Danica Schmidt scored 15 points and nabbed seven rebounds and Katelynn Forner matched with 15 points of her own and an additional six rebounds.

Jodi Noyes was also in double figures with 10 points and seven rebounds.

LCC (13-1, 3-0 league) will also get a week’s break before hosting Centralia on Feb. 2.

