NWAC Basketball Roundup: LCC men get revenge against Highline

Emanuel Steward and Sherman Royal II combined for 53 points as the LCC men’s basketball team rectified a loss to Highline earlier this season with a 94-87 overtime win over the Thunderbirds at Myklebust Gymnasium on sophomore night Wednesday.

The Red Devils and Thunderbirds matched each other all night, trading buckets back and forth as the teams rarely found themselves with more than a bucket of breathing room between the two.

LCC built the largest lead of the game in the second half, leading 64-58 around the 10 minute mark in the second half, but with time winding down LCC found itself trailing by three with just over a minute to play.

After an LCC timeout, Royal knocked down a free throw to cut the deficit to two, but after missing the second Kyle Gruhler was able to nab the offensive rebound to give LCC a shot at tying.

Ky-mani Pollard stepped in and answered the call, scoring on a driving layup with 57 seconds left to tie the game at 80-80.

Both teams fought for possession, hoping to hit the go-ahead shot, but nothing fell. LCC had the last look at the hoop on a 3-point heave by Steward off a steal with three seconds left, but the shot missed the mark and the game headed to overtime.

The Red Devils dominated the overtime period. Leading 85-84, the Red Devils broke off a 9-1 over the final three minutes to ice the game and walk away with the win.

Steward led the scoring effort with 28 points and Royal was right behind him with a 25 point, 12 rebound double-double. Kyle Gruhler also notched a double-double with 14 point and 11 rebounds for LCC.

LCC (18-5, 10-2 league) still hangs on to the top seed in the NWAC West with a pair of games left to play. They’ll head to Olympia on Saturday to take on South Puget Sound at 3 p.m.

Defense drives LCC women over Highline

The LCC women’s basketball team’s defense kept playing at a high level to send the LCC sophomores out with a 57-38 win on sophomore night at Myklebust Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The LCC defense forced 22 turnovers on the night and held the Thunderbirds to single digits in the final three quarters as they pulled away in the second half.

Despite the strong showing defensively, the Red Devils’ offense took some time to get rolling. After taking a 15-13 lead after a quarter, the Red Devils themselves were held to just eight points in the second, resulting in a 23-21 halftime lead.

LCC came alive in the third quarter, nearly doubling their first half scoring total with 22 points as Jodi Noyes poured in 11 points on the run to give LCC a 45-29 leading heading to the fourth.

Noyes went on to finish with a game-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds on the game.

Jazlynn Novelli continued to show her value off the bench with 12 points and five boards of her own. Danica Schmidt picked up a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

LCC (22-1, 12-0 League) already has the NWAC West locked up and they’ll play their final regular season game at South Puget Sound at 1 p.m., Saturday, in Olympia.

