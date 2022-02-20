NWAC Basketball Roundup: LCC men erase 23-point deficit to down Pierce

LAKEWOOD — It was make or break time for the LCC men’s basketball team.

After a 63-59 loss to Green River on Wednesday, the Red Devils found themselves staring at 20-point deficit at halftime on Saturday, trailing Pierce 45-22.

Rather than sulk in the locker room at halftime, the players took it upon themselves to turn things around and outscore the Raiders by 31 points in the second half for a 78-67 comeback win.

“I think everybody had to do some soul searching and figure out what kind of team we want to be,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said. “Our backs were up against the wall and to see us respond like that was really nice to see.

“I didn’t have to say a whole lot.”

Ky-mani Pollard helped spark the comeback trail by going 5-for-5 from three-point range after the break. Pollard also swiped nine steals, frustrating Pierce ball handlers all the way.

“He made some big time plays for us," Polis said. "He was hounding their lead guards all night long and was kind of the linchpin to bring it all together.”

Emanuel Steward played a big role for the Red Devils off the bench, coming in to score 21 points, 17 of which came in the second half, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists.

“Emanuel played very well,” Polis said. "I liked his aggressiveness. He hit some big shots for us but also just his attacking nature to the hoop and he was in good spots defensively.”

The Red Devils’ second half surge finally caught the Raiders with 6:30 to play tying the game at 59-59 on a Steward three. The next possession the Devils took the lead on a jumper from Dakota Reber as part of a 15-0 run to fully swing the momentum and score in favor of the Red Devils.

Once they took the late lead — their first of the game — the Red Devils wouldn’t trail again.

“The whole team was fired up,” Polis said. “A lot of smiles. A lot of ‘Let’s keep this emotion going.’ It was hopefully a springboard for us.”

LCC (15-5, 7-2 league) has an important matchup at home at 7 p.m. against Tacoma on Saturday. Tacoma currently holds the top seed in the NWAC West and a win would jump the Devils in front of them in the region.

LCC women shut down Pierce

LAKEWOOD — The Red Devils women were dominant on defense on Saturday as they held Pierce to just 33 points on the game and cruised to a 65-33 win to stay unbeaten in NWAC West region play.

After allowing 14 points in the first quarter, the red Devils held the Raiders to single digits across the final three, peaking in the fourth by giving up just three points to seal the win.

The Red Devils also came out firing on offense to the tune of 27 first quarter points to build an early 13-point lead, and then continued to build on that lead thanks to their stout defense.

Jodi Noyes led the Red Devils with 12 points and eight rebounds while grabbing six steals on defense. Michaela Harris scored 10 points and dished out five assists for LCC.

LCC (18-1, 8-0 league) will host Tacoma at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Myklebust Gymnasium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.