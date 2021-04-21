NWAC Basketball roundup: Devils put the clamps down on Titans

LCC men use second-half surge to topple TCC

When it was mostly Taylor Pomeroy doing his normal thing for the LCC men’s basketball team in the first half, it was close. But in the second, his teammates filled out their own stat sheet, and within 20 minutes, the Red Devils had turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 77-58 blowout of Tacoma.

Pomeroy was steady all game long to lead LCC with 21 points — 10 in the first half and 11 in the second. But in the first half, his output was nearly a third of all of LCC’s scoring. Aside from the sophomore, the Red Devils shot 7-of-23 from the field and made just two three-pointers before intermission.

In the second half, that all changed.

After getting held to two points in the opening 20 minutes, Mark Morris product Dawson Fritz put up eight points in the second to finish on 10. That tied him for second on the team with Cole Hardy, who had seven in the second half after making just a single three-pointer in the first. Hardy also led the Red Devils with 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Solomon Campbell and Marlon Lundgren both delivered seven points and nine rebounds off the bench for Mickey Polis’ crew.