NWAC Basketball roundup: Devils put the clamps down on Titans

It took just a shade over 13 minutes for the LCC women’s basketball team to open up a 20-point lead on Tacoma at Myklebust Gymnasium, and it only got worse for the visitors from there, as the Red Devils blew the Titans out to the tune of 81-37 on Tuesday.
As a team, LCC held TCC to single-digits in two quarters, keeping the Titans to just four points in the first and five in the third.
Individually, only two Titans even made it into the scoring column. Makanalani Montoya led all players with 25 points, and Raamiah Nelson pitched in 12. Every other TCC player combined to go 0-for-20 from the field and 0-for-2 from the line, and the Titans finished with just two total assists.
On the other hand, LCC went a completely different route. Chinedu Nnadi led the way with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Behind her, Danica Schmidt and Taya Gouley both had 12, the former pitching in 10 boards for her second double-double in two games this season.
Jazlynn Novelli had nine points for the Devils, and Eastyn Reeves, Raegan Henry, Michaela Harris, Tommia Pakootas, and Kenzie Ramsey all had six.
The Red Devils swarmed the offensive glass all game long, finishing with 16 second-chance points on 24 offensive rebounds.
LCC (2-0) is scheduled to play at Highline on Friday.
LCC men use second-half surge to topple TCC
When it was mostly Taylor Pomeroy doing his normal thing for the LCC men’s basketball team in the first half, it was close. But in the second, his teammates filled out their own stat sheet, and within 20 minutes, the Red Devils had turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 77-58 blowout of Tacoma.
Pomeroy was steady all game long to lead LCC with 21 points — 10 in the first half and 11 in the second. But in the first half, his output was nearly a third of all of LCC’s scoring. Aside from the sophomore, the Red Devils shot 7-of-23 from the field and made just two three-pointers before intermission.
In the second half, that all changed.
After getting held to two points in the opening 20 minutes, Mark Morris product Dawson Fritz put up eight points in the second to finish on 10. That tied him for second on the team with Cole Hardy, who had seven in the second half after making just a single three-pointer in the first. Hardy also led the Red Devils with 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Solomon Campbell and Marlon Lundgren both delivered seven points and nine rebounds off the bench for Mickey Polis’ crew.
Meanwhile, LCC as a team shot 46.2% from beyond the arc in the second half to help extend it slead.