NWAC Basketball: Red Devils run Chokers out of L-Town

The Red Devils needed the first half and all of intermission to get their bearings Friday night before putting the press on Grays Harbor down the stretch for an 83-69 win in NWAC men’s basketball happenings.

Halftime arrived with Lower Columbia holding just a four point lead but the home team was able to get hot from the field in order to extinguish the Chokers’ hopes of coming through in the clutch.

For the game, LCC shot just over 47 percent from the field. That included a mark of 10 for 23 from long range. Cole Hardy led the Red Devils from beyond the arc by connecting on three of his four attempts.

It was Sherman Royal III that provided the most punch at the basket for the home team, though, scoring a game-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Royal also grabbed five rebounds.

Taylor Pomeroy, the Red Devils leading scorer in their season-opener earlier this week, added 18 points, two steals, one assist and two rebounds while Ky-Mani Pollard chipped in a dozen points and dished eight assists.

Former Mark Morris star Dawson Fritz got the start for LCC and contributed nine points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Logan Grabenhorst, a Toutle Lake alumn, added eight points in seven minutes of game time off the bench for the Red Devils.