NWAC Basketball

NWAC Basketball: Noyes wins MVP, multiple Red Devils receive honors

Jodi Noyes LCC Women's Basketball

LCC's Jodi Noyes puts up a shot from the low block against Clackamas on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Myklebust Gymnasium.

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

The NWAC All-Region teams were announced on Wednesday and multiple Red Devils hoopers are walking away with some new accolades to add to their resumes.

On the women’s team, Jodi Noyes took home the top honor as West Region MVP. Noyes was dominant in the paint all season as she averaged 12.8 points-per-game while nabbing 6.6 rebounds and led the region in field goal percentage, shooting a hyper-efficient 76.3%.

Guard Michaela Harris was named first team All-Region, Averaging 9.9 points and dishing out 2.6 assists-per-game on top of it.

Chinedu Nnadi and Danica Schmidt made the second team and Schmidt was also named to the All-Defensive team for the West Region. Joining Schmidt on the defensive team was point guard Katelynn Forner, who spearheaded the Red Devils suffocating press all season long.

Over on the men’s team, Kyle Gruhler and Ky-mani Pollard were both named first team All-Region and Pollard also picked up a nod for the All-Defensive team.

Gruhler led the Devils in scoring, averaging 13.8 points with a shooting percentage of 77.1% on the year while dishing out two assists-per-game.

Pollard averaged 10.5 points and 3.5 assists over the course of the season. Pollard was also a thief on the defensive end, picking up 2.3 steals-per-game to tie for the NWAC lead.

