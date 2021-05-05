NWAC Basketball: LCC men erase 12-point deficit to beat Grays Harbor

ABERDEEN – Lower Columbia College looked adversity in the eye against Grays Harbor on Tuesday night, but the Red Devils completed a 12-point comeback in the final five minutes of the game, capped by a Sherman Royal bucket with three seconds left to beat the Chokers 81-79.

“Real proud of the group and how they responded to adversity,” LCC men's basketball coach Mickey Polis said.

Polis credited Grays Harbor for its competitive performance that had the Red Devils playing catch up for most of the game.

Trailing at half, the Red Devils worked to close a double-digit deficit. They clawed their way back to within two, but the Chokers held off the run and pushed their lead back to ten.

Down 12 with just over five minutes left, Polis said his team had to pick up the pace and push the tempo and get aggressive when attacking the rim.

“It just took us another spurt to get going,” Polis said.

It took a team effort to get the team going again, Polis said, but the climb back started with a big 3-pointer from Cole Hardy to help swing the momentum back in LCC’s direction. Ky-mani Pollard “set the tone” during the Devils’ comeback and Taylor Pomeroy continued to knock down shots as he’s done all season, Polis said.