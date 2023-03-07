The Lower Columbia men’s and women’s basketball teams are all set for the dance. They have their invites in hand, their carriage pre-arranged, an itinerary of the week’s festivities and they even have their first dance partner lined up.

Now, they just need the tuxes, or dresses, and hopefully their party pants at the end.

Beginning Thursday, the NWAC Championship tournament will tip off with the women’s Sweet 16 action from Columbia Basin College in Pasco where the Lower Columbia women (19-8 overall, 9-3 division) look to defend last season’s title. The LCC men, meanwhile, enter Friday’s opening round as hot as any team in the field riding an 11-game winning streak.

The Red Devil men’s basketball team (23-5, 13-1) earned the West division title on Wednesday with an 80-71 win over their co-division leader at the time, Green River. Emanuel Steward led the way with 28 points on 8-for-12 shooting as LCC wrapped up its fourth consecutive West Region title.

Head coach Mickey Polis will be seeking the men’s first NWAC Championship since 2005 with a men’s squad as deep and athletic of a roster as LCC has fielded in recent years. That group is headlined by Steward, the West division MVP after averaging 16.2 points per game and an impressive 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Alongside Steward is a first-team West division player in sophomore guard Sherman Royal III who averaged 12.6 ppg as well as a versatile supporting cast which includes Kaden Horn, Jonah Zeller, Cole Hardy, Ashton Harvey and freshman Mekhi Morris. The Red Devils go 10 deep, will spread you out with assassins on the perimeter and beat you up on the glass with their length.

“It’s been fun to see the growth of the guys and the game start slowing down for all of them,” said Polis, the West Region’s Coach of the Year. “You can really see that with our group. They are making the right reads, the right passes, finding the open teammate. That’s the beautiful thing about the game of basketball; when the game starts slowing down, that’s when you play your best.”

The list of top challengers to the NWAC Championship the Red Devils seek include North Region champion Peninsula (25-3, 12-2), West Region No. 2 Green River (23-5, 12-2) and South Region champion Clackamas (21-8, 13-3) as well as Everett (22-7), Edmonds (19-7) and Walla Walla (24-5).

But there may be no bigger threat than undefeated East Region champion North Idaho (28-0, 16-0) whom the LCC men have not seen this season. While that matchup looms large as a potential NWAC Championship game, the men are focused on Friday’s Sweet 16 opponent – Umpqua.

I think (Umpqua’s) backs were against the wall with a tough loss to Mt. Hood on Friday,” noted Polis. “They are kind of feeling good about themselves. They can really shoot the basketball and they can get to the rim. It’s a good matchup for us. It’s nice to get out of the division where teams know you and the way you like to play.”

Friday’s men’s game is set for 8 p.m. The Red Devils have not played Umpqua since 2018. In the team’s relatively short mutual history, LCC owns a 5-2 head-to-head record. A win would send LCC to the Elite Eight round where it will take on the winner of Everett and Spokane.

The men have to be considered one of the tournament’s favorites going in and it’s this event, this dance, that the men have set their collective sight on since Day 1.

“It’s always nice to win the West Region, but we have more goals that we have ahead of us,” acknowledged Polis. “We have a mature enough group that understands the job is not done yet. Nobody cares what you’ve done so far. It puts you in a good position, but now you have to go perform again.”

Ladies First

Meanwhile, the Lower Columbia women enter as the third seed out of the West division after their third-place finish behind champion Green River and runner-up South Puget Sound. Subsequently, LCC will meet Walla Walla (21-7, 11-5) in the Sweet 16 at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

“I think it’s actually a pretty good matchup for us, just personnel wise. We have some size on them but they are not super small or quick where they will present a challenge for us trying to get to the basket inside,” LCC women’s coach Lucas Myers said. “They don’t turn it over a lot which goes against what we do as we led NWAC with turnovers and steals per game.”

The defending NWAC champion Red Devils are led by West Region first-team all-defenders Katelynn Forner and Paige Mace, two of the four holdovers from last year’s championship squad. For Lower Columbia to advance deep in this year’s tournament it will need both sophomore guards to play their best basketball alongside forward Aivine Soakai.

The Red Devils have struggled as a team shooting from the field this year, but typically outrebound their opponents while playing strong defense as coach Myers pointed out.

Though the women enter Thursday’s tournament game following a 72-63 loss to Green River that eliminated their run at a Regional title, coach Myers believes his squad is moving in the right direction after overcoming some personnel changes midseason.

“I think we are headed in the right direction,” Myers stated. “I saw us turn the corner with our young players recently. We are in a situation where we have scorers and shooters which give us a really good opportunity to advance to the second weekend. You can’t count out the defending champs.”

If LCC can get past Walla Walla on Thursday, the winner of Peninsula and Linn-Benton will be waiting on Friday. If it’s the favored Peninsula Pirates (20-4 overall), the Red Devils will have their hands full after dropping two head-to-head contests already this season.

“It’s definitely a tough road. We will have to show up and perform,” Myers said. “The girls have had a great week of practice and now they are locked in and ready to see if they can defend their title.”

That’s something they’ve been looking forward to for nearly a full calendar year by now.

“They are definitely excited. I think they feel counted out, a little disrespected,” added Myers. “They are ready to make a push.”

Attention Pasco: These Red Devils are ready to dance.