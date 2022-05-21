NWAC Baseball Super Regional: Lower Columbia survives opener with win over Skagit Valley

UMPQUA, Ore. — Lower Columbia made one small step on their journey back to David Story Field on Saturday, defeating Skagit Valley 4-3 in the loser-out portion of the Super Regional round of the NWAC playoffs.

The Red Devils managed just two hits on the day but stacked them in a way that was good enough to win.

LCC took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added an insurance run in the second inning before their bats went cold. As it turned out, that extra run would count for a whole lot later on as the Red Devils fended off the Cardinals down the stretch.

Daniel Gernon had a triple for one of LCC’s hits and drove in two runs. Eric Luchies added a base knock and scored a run in the win. Matthew Schwarz and Kyle Parkman and Liam Kerr also scored runs for the Red Devils.

Justin Stransky drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to score Schwarz in the first inning. Gernon’s triple scored Luchies and Parkman to set their advantage at three runs.

In the second inning Ethan Stacy reached base on an error and then advanced to second on the throw while Kerr came around to score.

Brayden Marcum of Rainier got the start for the Devils and went six innings, allowing just one run on seven hits while striking out four batters. R.A. Long’ alum Jadon Williamson pitched two innings for LCC, allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts. Aaron Robertson finished things up with a punchout as part of his two-out appearance in the closer role.

The win advanced Lower Columbia to the best-of-three portion of the Super Regional against the hosts from Umpqua.

Red Devils let it slip away against Umpqua

Lower Columbia took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning against Umpqua on Saturday evening but could only watch and shake their heads as the Riverhawks stormed back for a 4-3 win.

The two teams will rematch on Sunday to determine the winner of the series. LCC would need a sweep in order to advance on the NWAC Championship tournament trail.

