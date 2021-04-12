NWAC Baseball: Red Devils keep Blazers' bats at bay

The Blazers battled in the first inning, when elder statesman Nolan Wasson smacked a rocket over the left-center field fence, wrestling back at least a sliver of momentum.

Wasson has battled injuries and academic struggles since graduating from Centralia, going off to Spokane and returning to hit third and play third for the Blazers. He finished with two hits and as many RBI in Game 1.

“Wasson’s one of our leaders, and that was a nice answer,” Harley said. “It was nice answer to their three runs. He sets the pace and the tone for the team.”

Grant Roosma was the other offensive standout for Centralia. He looped in a two-strike double in the bottom of the second inning with LCC’s outfield shifted off the left field line. Eric Louchies almost got there with a dive, but it landed just fair. Roosma got to third, but the Red Devils left him stranded there.

Centralia cut the lead to one run in the fourth frame when Roosma crushed a backspin liner that fooled LCC center fielder Kyle Fitzgerald. The ball wound up over his head, giving the Blazer catcher time enough to reach second. That was followed by a two-out, two-strike double from Trey Hunt that banged off the left field fence, allowing him to trade places with his catcher.