NWAC Baseball: Red Devils keep Blazers' bats at bay

CENTRALIA — Double headers are always long days, even with the backend shortened to seven innings in the NWAC.
It was an even longer day for the Centralia Blazers on Saturday.
A dousing of rain Friday night left Wheeler Field desperately in need of work, and the Blazers arrived early to rid the playing surface of most moisture with the deep and talented Lower Columbia Red Devils scheduled to make a house call.
With some program turbulence behind it (their former head coach resigned eight days before Opening Day) and a brief sprinkling of hail in the early going, Centralia just never got the hit it needed in the opener, falling 5-4. LCC then shut out Centralia 3-0 in the nightcap.
“I think the takeaway is that we battled all nine innings,” new Centralia manager Ben Harley said. “We really kept going as a team and bought in as a team and tried to reach our goal of winning. Regardless of what the score was, we played well.”
Centralia certainly did battle, and it started from the outset.
Battling the ever-growing hail stones and a bout of nervousness in his first collegiate home start on his former high school mound, freshman Derek Beairsto allowed three early runs, but settled in to give the Blazers five strong innings and prolonging their hope to be able to pull out a win.
The Blazers battled in the first inning, when elder statesman Nolan Wasson smacked a rocket over the left-center field fence, wrestling back at least a sliver of momentum.
Wasson has battled injuries and academic struggles since graduating from Centralia, going off to Spokane and returning to hit third and play third for the Blazers. He finished with two hits and as many RBI in Game 1.
“Wasson’s one of our leaders, and that was a nice answer,” Harley said. “It was nice answer to their three runs. He sets the pace and the tone for the team.”
Grant Roosma was the other offensive standout for Centralia. He looped in a two-strike double in the bottom of the second inning with LCC’s outfield shifted off the left field line. Eric Louchies almost got there with a dive, but it landed just fair. Roosma got to third, but the Red Devils left him stranded there.
Centralia cut the lead to one run in the fourth frame when Roosma crushed a backspin liner that fooled LCC center fielder Kyle Fitzgerald. The ball wound up over his head, giving the Blazer catcher time enough to reach second. That was followed by a two-out, two-strike double from Trey Hunt that banged off the left field fence, allowing him to trade places with his catcher.
The score stayed at 3-2 until the seventh, when LCC's bats appeared to put a comeback out of reach for the home team.
Facing reliever Colby Knutzen, Matt Schwartz singled with one out, then Knutzen got ahead of Drew Steelhammer, and needed just one pitch to put the long and powerful right fielder away. But, he made a mistake and Steelhammer punished it, scraping the heavens for a two-run homer that gave LCC a 5-2 lead and all the energy.
But, again, Centralia wouldn’t go away, like the osprey that reside beyond centerfield at the top of an old light pole.
Matt Obst started the home seventh with a single, then pinch-hitter Conor Bardue followed with his own single. Andrew Dalton loaded the bases with a walk.
After a strikeout, Wasson provided another RBI, punching a single through the wide open four hole. Bardue held at third to keep the bases loaded for Trent Jackson, the Blazer clean-up hitter. Dalton was at second and represented the tying run.
Remember that.
That's when LCC manager Eric Lane went and got flame-throwing reliever Ryan Pitts, and the radar guns in the stands came out along with him.
Jackson singled and Bardue scored easily. Dalton came flying around third, but a late stop sign and a wide angle took him into the Centralia third base coach, and the relay throw subsequently beat him to the plate. A brief rundown ensued before Dalton was tagged out and LCC held onto a slim 5-4 lead.
“If we’re in those situations, we can live with that every time, regardless of what the outcome is,” Harley said. “It gives us a chance to compete with a high-level ballclub.”
Dalton stayed in the game mentally, though, and was able to make a crucial play in the top of the eighth. With two outs, Schwartz lined one up the middle that Dalton needed a dive to glove. He didn’t come up cleanly but didn’t panic, flipped and fired home as Louchies, who had been at second, never stopped rounding third as Lane aggressively tried to play add-on by waving him around from the third base coach's box. That gamble didn't pay off for LCC as Louchies was out easily, and Centralia took some momentum into the dugout with a chance to tie or take the lead.
“That was a huge momentum shift and brought a ton of energy to our dugout,” Roosma said. “It fired us up.”
But Pitts wasn’t going to give it up. He struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth, then induced three weak contacts in the ninth to slam the door.
LCC (4-0) played a doubleheader at Pierce College on Sunday.