NWAC Baseball: Pierce wrecks Red Devils' 9-game win streak

The Lower Columbia nine may not have played their best baseball over the weekend, but the Red Devils still managed to pick up three wins over Pierce across two doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday thanks in large part to some late-inning heroics.
LCC won two very different games on Saturday, 10-0 and 8-7, and followed it up by splitting Sunday’s games with a 4-3 win and then a 6-3 loss to cap the weekend.
“Pierce actually had a pretty good offensive approach this week, but we were able to limit their runs in a lot of cases,” LCC coach Eric Lane said.
The Devils opened the weekend, and got the bats rolling right away, in their first game on Saturday. LCC scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Grant Sherrod that brought home Matthew Schwarz. Sherrod jolted the Devils further ahead with a three-run homerun in the third that knocked in Drew Steelhammer and Daniel Gernon.
“Sherrod’s been big for us all year,” Lane said. “He was out for close contact for a COVID case and so he wasn’t able to display his abilities all year, but what he’s done in the games he’s been able to play has been great.”
The Devils hit a three-inning lull in the middle of the game, but they erupted for six runs in the bottom half of the seventh to enact the mercy rule and secure the shutout of the Raiders. The big inning started when Tyler Reece scored on a wild pitch and was capped by an RBI single from Sherrod for the mercy-rule walk-off. The final frame was highlighted by an RBI Triple off the bat of Schwarz.
Spencer Anderson got the win on the mound for the Red Devils as he held the Raiders scoreless and allowed eight hits across six innings.
“Spencer did good,” Lane said. “Worked his way out of a few jams, kept them off balance all game and we were able to do what our offense, I think, should do every game."
Sherrod sparked the Devils offense and finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Schwarz finished 2-for-4, Gernon went 2-for-3 and both notched an RBI for the Devils.
Game Two was a much closer affair. Pierce jumped out early with two runs in the top of the first and another in the second. Then LCC answered in a big way with five runs in the bottom of the second highlighted by a two-RBI double by Gernon.
The Devils added another run in the third on an error, then Pierce struck back with a three-run fourth to tie the game at six.
An Ethan Stacy double scored Eric Luchies to take the lead back in the fifth, but the Raiders knotted the game at seven in the top half of the seventh to send the shortened nightcap to extras.
This season, extra innings are played using international rules, which puts a runner on second to start the inning.
“It was something that we haven’t dealt with this year yet,” Lane said. “I actually didn’t preface the team on, 'This is what the rules are in extras.'”
Luckily for the hometown Longview squad, the lack of preparation didn’t shake the Red Devils. Jeter Lester pitched a scoreless inning in the top of the eighth to give LCC an easier path to win it in the bottom half.
As it happened, Gernon came up clutch with another big hit for LCC on a double that brought Schwarz home from second in the Devils’ second walk-off win of the day.
“It was an exciting game that we really needed to be in because we haven’t been in a lot of those this year,” Lane said.
Gernon finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBIs to lead LCC at the plate. Steelhammer went 1-for-2 and added another RBI for the Devils.
Larson’s scoreless extra inning earned him the win on the mound.
On Sunday, the Devils headed to Puyallup for another doubleheader hosted by Pierce.
LCC started slow in the early game, something Lane took part of the blame for.
“It’s on us coaches to make sure these guys are prepared and we just weren’t as prepared early on in that game,” he said.
Pierce took a 3-0 lead across the first three innings to force the Devils to play catch up. LCC managed to get things going in the fifth inning with two sacrifice flies off the bats of Schwarz and Kyle Casperson to bring the Devils within one. Another sac fly from Grant Henry in the sixth evened the score at 3-3.
The Devils entered the ninth with the score still tied, but Tyler Reese doubled to lead off the inning and enter into scoring position. Reese came around to score on an error and give LCC the lead with a half inning to play.
Daniel Furman closed the door on the Raiders in the bottom half of the inning to give the Devils their third win of the weekend.
Schwarz, Henry, Steelhammer and Casperson all finished the game with an RBI. Schwarz was the only Devil to notch multiple hits and finished 2-for-3.
Griffin Henry got the start on the mound and allowed three runs across six innings while striking out five. Furman’s two innings of hitless relief earned him the win.
In the final game of the weekend. Pierce finally found a way to slow down the Devils. The Raiders scored two runs in the first, third and fourth innings and held LCC at bay on the defensive end.
Gernon did his part to keep LCC in the game. He started the first inning with a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead before Pierce took it back in the bottom half. Gernon doubled down in the third with another dinger, this time with Schwarz on base. The two-run shot put the Devils up by one again, but Pierce answered with two runs again to take the lead right back, and they never gave it back.
Gernon was the Devils offense for the game and finished 3-for-4 with all three of LCC’s RBIs.
Micheal Callia Jr. got the start for LCC and surrendered four runs in three innings. Alex Bratton relieved Callia in the fourth and gave up two runs on just one hit in three innings.
The loss snapped a nine-game win streak for the Devils. Lane said that could’ve changed much earlier in the weekend.
“Our offense was solid, but it was something where we were pretty lucky to get away with three (wins) that weekend,” he said. “We can’t survive sweeping four games in a weekend the way we played.”
With eight games left on the schedule, LCC (19-3) now looks to clean things up before they play Tacoma in doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
“If we can take care of the baseball more, get ahead of more hitters on the pitching side and come up with a few more clutch hits with guys on base, I think we can be a very, very good team for the rest of the year,” Lane said.