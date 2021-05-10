NWAC Baseball: Pierce wrecks Red Devils' 9-game win streak

The Lower Columbia nine may not have played their best baseball over the weekend, but the Red Devils still managed to pick up three wins over Pierce across two doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday thanks in large part to some late-inning heroics.

LCC won two very different games on Saturday, 10-0 and 8-7, and followed it up by splitting Sunday’s games with a 4-3 win and then a 6-3 loss to cap the weekend.

“Pierce actually had a pretty good offensive approach this week, but we were able to limit their runs in a lot of cases,” LCC coach Eric Lane said.

The Devils opened the weekend, and got the bats rolling right away, in their first game on Saturday. LCC scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Grant Sherrod that brought home Matthew Schwarz. Sherrod jolted the Devils further ahead with a three-run homerun in the third that knocked in Drew Steelhammer and Daniel Gernon.

“Sherrod’s been big for us all year,” Lane said. “He was out for close contact for a COVID case and so he wasn’t able to display his abilities all year, but what he’s done in the games he’s been able to play has been great.”