Pierce is going to hear Lower Columbia’s home-plate celebration in its nightmares.

Peterson delivered a walk-off three-run homer in the seventh inning of the second game of Lower Columbia’s doubleheader versus NWAC West Region rival Pierce to complete the Red Devils’ sweep of the twin bill by scores of 2-1 and 3-2. When his homer cleared the wall in right field it set off a massive celebration at home plate by the entire LCC roster.

The home run was not only the first of Peterson’s season, but the first of his career and kept the Red Devils in first place in the conference standings

“Our mindset was to take (pitches) until we got a strike and I took until I got a strike and he hung an inside fastball and I just let my hands work,” Peterson said in an in-house postgame interview.

Lower Columbia and Pierce opened a pivotal four-game series with a doubleheader at Story Field on Saturday which saw LCC win both games in walk-off fashion. Peterson’s thrilling walk-off homer in the night cap of the twin bill stole the shine from teammate Tyler Reese, who barely two hours earlier provided a dramatic moment of his own when he came through with one out in the ninth and the game tied at 1-1 to notch the fist walk off of the day.

Reese singled home Matthew Lewis who singled to open the inning.

That said, there’s no doubt Peterson’s homer stole the show. Lower Columbia got strong pitching from Noah Imboden, the freshman left-hander out of Kalama, pitched six strong innings for Lower Columbia and head coach Kurt Lupinski. He gave up three hits and walked three, struck out four, and allowed one run.

LCC didn’t want to waste his start and knew the importance of winning this series against Pierce. The Red Devils opened the seventh inning by putting the first two batters aboard against the Raiders’ Cooper Weygandt who drilled both Carson Hayes and Matthew Lewis to put two on base with no outs.

Up to the plate strode Peterson who was already 1-for-2 off of Weygandt with a walk on the day. And the rest, is history.

Pierce built a 2-0 lead with runs in the sixth and seventh innings off Imboden and Austin Sheldon.

Meanwhile, left-hander Michael Schwarz was on his game once again for Lower Columbia in Game 1, using a good mix of off-speed pitches to go with his fastball to keep the Pierce hitters at bay. Schwarz limited the Raiders to one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings.

The Raiders scored in the second and maintained their 1-0 lead until the seventh when a Pierce error allowed Justin Stransky to score on a ground ball to third off the bat of Easton Amundson.

Lupinski then brought in right-handed reliever Carson Kruckman in the eighth. The freshman held Pierce off the scoreboard to provide his team with the opportunity to win the game late.

Stransky finished the opening game 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Reese went 2-for-5 with the game-winning RBI.

Pierce scored its lone run in the second inning when Kedren Kinzie hammered a solo homer off Schwarz. Kinzie batted 2-for-4 game with a homer to lead the Pierce offense in Game 1.

Pierce starter Ethan Salscheider was the hard-luck loser. He went the distance, giving up two runs, one earned, on 12 hits and a walk with four punch outs over 8 1/3 innings.

With the sweep, Lower Columbia passed Pierce in the West Region standings by a pair of games. LCC now sits in a first-place tie with Tacoma with an 11-3 record in regional play with Tacoma.

The two teams played Games 3 and 4 of the series at Pierce on Sunday.